DeSantis takes on Trump on immigration





Before a speech Monday from the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, the Florida governor viewed the southern border from a helicopter with a Fox News reporter and later criticized the porous nature of Trump’s wall.

I was in Arizona the other day. You have like a wall and then it sort of stops, he said, warning that the structure allows illegal entry by members of Mexican drug cartels, who can cut through the steel beams really fortified.

If someone broke into your house to do something wrong, you would respond with force. Yet why not do this on the southern border? DeSantis said at a press conference after the speech. If the cartels go through the border wall, trying to get products into this country, they’ll end up freezing to death as a result of that bad decision and if you do it once, you won’t see them messing with our wall anymore Never.

DeSantis is second in the polls, behind Trump by double digits and watching the field expand to a crowd that is diluting his own position. His speech indicated that he viewed the border as an issue that hurts both Trump and Biden, while also appealing to his hardliners.

What I saw on the border is just humiliating as a country that we can’t even uphold the territorial integrity of this nation, DeSantis said in a speech intended to undermine Biden on one of his most major political responsibilities.

He even seemed fine with the prospect of declaring war on illegal immigration when questioned by someone in the audience. I think the state of Texas has the right to declare an invasion, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the ruling class in Washington, DC is ignoring the spread of fentanyl in the United States, a problem he has repeatedly attributed to illegal southern border crossings.

And he promised to use executive authority to crack down on border crossings.

Public polls have shown voters are troubled by Bidens’ handling of the border, a problem exacerbated by the end of a Covid-era policy barring migrants from entering the country. A Global Strategy Group survey released in April found that 58% of voters in seven battleground states said they disapproved of the White House’s handling of the topic, compared to just 32% who supported the president.

DeSantis hopes to make the issue just as problematic for his main Republican competitor. Trump ran in 2016 on a mantra of building a wall along the US-Mexico border, but the structure was not completed, which DeSantis, who trails Trump in the polls, grasped as he criss-crossed the country’s first voting states.

Trumps MAGA PAC released a scathing statement ahead of DeSantis’ speech, opening with a DeSantis tweet posted in 2021 applauding Trump’s border policies.

President Trump has secured Americas border, just ask Ron DeSantis, the statement read.

The statement set out Trump’s own border policies, including a vow to issue an executive order ending the automatic citizenship policy for children born in the United States to parents who do not live here legally, and would build even more border wall.

Democrats slammed DeSantis, who shipped Florida commuters to uptown New York and California as he prepared for his presidential run, and again after he said.

Ron DeSantis has repeatedly used young children and families as pawns in his superficial political stunts to pander to the MAGA base, Democratic National Committee spokesman Ammar Moussa said. This latest plan is more of the same political gimmicks that are just an echo of the same cruel and callous Trump administration policies that broke our immigration system.

DeSantis, who represents a state with a large Latin American population, regularly makes a point of discussing frontiersmen who are not of South and Central American descent. On Monday, he warned against cross-border commuters from China and Tajikistan, as well as those on terrorist watch lists.

