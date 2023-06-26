Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ visit to China: President Xi meets in Beijing today

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping tonight on the most important day of his week-long trade mission to China.

Hipkins will meet Xi on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. New Zealand time at the Great Hall of the People, a large state building on the edge of Tiananmen Square.

The meeting comes amid reports of a hardening of relations between Wellington and Beijing and coded warnings from Chinese state media to remember the value of the $20 billion in exports New Zealand sends every year to China and serve as an example for countries like Australia.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Hipkins did not deny a word of a story published in The Australian which reported that Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta endured an epic disguise and harangue from her counterpart Qin Gan during her visit to China earlier this year.

Hipkins said Mahuta informed him of the meeting when he returned to Wellington. He used much softer and more diplomatic language to describe the meeting.

In this photo released by the Xinhua News Agency, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing in March. Photo/AP

Upon his return to New Zealand, we had a conversation about the nature of the conversation and, as in many diplomatic relationships, there were points of agreement and then points of disagreement, Hipkins said.

Asked if he feared his own meeting with Xi would be just as explosive, Hipkins said he thought the meeting would be diplomatic.

Before his meeting with Xi, he will meet Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Conference.

Hipkins’ trip to Beijing comes at a crucial time in New Zealand’s relationship with China. New Zealand’s traditional security partners like Australia and the United States are taking a more hawkish approach to the rising superpower; Meanwhile, China is keen to strengthen and deepen trade ties, showing countries the economic rewards that await countries that decide not to toe the US line.

That will look appealing to the government, which worries about New Zealand’s near-record trade deficit – the difference between what New Zealand buys and sells overseas.

New Zealand’s ambassador to China, Grahame Morton, told a pwhiri hosting Hipkins in Beijing that a visit by the prime minister had helped set the tone for relations between the two countries.

He said there was absolutely nothing like an official visit to China to set the tone for the relationship.

The Prime Minister’s contact in China is unique. It’s unique considering the overall expectations, tone and commitment in a relationship, Morton said.

The pwhiri, held at the New Zealand embassy in Beijing, was one of the best seen on a post-pandemic trade or diplomatic mission. The visiting delegation was accompanied by Te Kapa Haka o Te Whnau a Apanui, champions of the Te Matatini Kapa Haka festival.

Domestic concerns encroached on the trip on Monday morning after the Herald reported that the delegation had taken a spare RNZAF aircraft, in case the first one broke down.

The Deed Party used this decision to blame the government for not increasing defense spending, saying the planes could have been replaced if the government had been less frugal.

Party Defense spokesman James McDowal said responses to parliamentary written questions showed more than $30 million had been spent to maintain the two Defense Force Boeings since June 2022. The law believes that they should be replaced.

Hipkins said the RNZAF’s two Boeing 757s needed to be replaced before the end of the decade and noted that the government had replaced aging Airforce Orion and Hercules aircraft.

They have served New Zealand very well, he says.

Hipkins said he spoke to Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran, who is a member of the trade delegation, about options for new planes on the flight to China, although much of that conversation was a joke and did not extend to the purchase of a new aircraft from the national carrier.

Hipkins seemed eager to bury geopolitical concerns under the commercial focus of travel and focus on trade.

He told the pwhiri that the message of the trip was crystal clear.

The purpose of our visit is to send a crystal clear message that New Zealand is open for business and that we value our relationship with China, he said.

But geopolitical concerns continued to bubble in the background.

Chinese state media had spoken of the significance of the meeting, with two leading organizations comparing favorably New Zealand’s dovish handling of China with Australia’s more forceful approach.

In the past, many may think that New Zealand, as a relatively small country, lacked diplomatic autonomy, but in fact it has more say in various aspects, including the economy and national defense. , even more so than neighboring Australia, Chen Hong, director of the Center for New Zealand Studies at East China Normal University, told the Gworld times, a state tabloid.

Chen said: Seizing a major opportunity as the world enters the post-pandemic era, New Zealand has been able to shut out all kinds of pressure and influence to strengthen its relationship with China, giving a good example to other American allies of a good balance between its own interests in cooperation with China and its relations with Western countries.

Shen Shishun, a specialist in Asia-Pacific affairs at the China Institute of International Studies, told the world times the visit demonstrated the importance that New Zealand attached to the relationship.

Amid growing protectionism and unilateralism, Mr. Hipkins’ first visit to China underscores the importance the New Zealand government attaches to its largest trading partner, Shen said.

A particular area of ​​focus will be service growth. While goods exports to China have held steady since the pandemic, services exports – things like tourism and international education – remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Chinese state media said a growing number of international students in New Zealand were likely on the table in terms of talks with China.

Chen told the world times Hipkins would like to attract more Chinese students to New Zealand universities through this tour, as most universities in the country have high rankings in the world and are known for their multicultural environment.

New Zealand currently has a gaping trade deficit. The current account deficit – the difference between what New Zealand buys and sells overseas – for the year ended March 31, 2023 was $33 billion (8.5% of GDP).

New Zealand’s services exports to China are still well below pre-pandemic levels. Services exports for the March 2023 quarter were $560 million, half of the $1 billion in services exports for the March 2019 quarter.