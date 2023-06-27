NATO to discuss Swedish membership ahead of July summit





NATO Secretary General says he has agreed to hold high-level meeting in Brussels with Turkish President.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference after the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Oslo, Norway, June 1, 2023. (PA) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the alliance would hold membership talks with Sweden ahead of its summit next month, with the approval of Turkey, which has delayed the bid to join. membership. Stoltenberg said he had reached an agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “convene a high-level meeting in Brussels ahead of the summit.” Turkey’s presidential office said on Sunday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had discussed recent developments in Russia involving the private military company Wagner Group (PMC), as well as the possibility of a Swedish membership in NATO. Read next: Sweden must take concrete steps to join NATO: Turkey FM Speaking to media in Vilnius, Lithuania, Stoltenberg explained that the next meeting “will include foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers. Sweden’s NATO membership,” he added. Lithuania is due to host the NATO summit next month on July 11-12. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, citing changes in the European security situation due to the Ukraine crisis. As Finland became a member, Turkey and Hungary thwarted Sweden’s bid, with Budapest citing grievances over Stockholm’s criticism of the Hungarian prime minister and Ankara accusing Sweden of harboring what it sees as Kurdish terrorists and, more recently, to interfere in Turkish elections. Hungary then approved Sweden’s membership, with Turkey remaining the only NATO member to refuse it. Moreover, Erdogan said that mere changes to Sweden’s terrorism law are not enough for Ankara to approve its NATO candidacy. Last week, after the meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler assured that if Sweden honors its commitments like Finland, it could become a member of the NATO, expressing support for the alliance’s “open door” policy.

