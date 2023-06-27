U.S. Supreme Court dismisses clash over Trump hotel documents





WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a group of congressional Democrats who had sought details of a government lease for a Washington hotel covering the when it belonged to former Republican President Donald. Asset.

The court moved after lawmakers this month voluntarily dropped their 2017 lawsuit against the General Services Administration (GSA), the agency that manages federal government real estate, focused on what was called the Trump International Hotel. Last month, judges agreed to hear a bid from President Joe Biden’s administration to block the trial.

Seventeen Democratic members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee sued the GSA, seeking information about a 2013 lease of the Old Post Office building a few blocks from the White House in the Trump’s business to convert it into a hotel. The hotel has become a gathering place for Trump supporters, lobbyists and foreign dignitaries.

Last year, the Trump Organization completed the $375 million sale of the hotel’s lease to an investment firm that planned to rebrand the property.

The lawmakers’ case had tested whether small groups of lawmakers had the proper legal status to sue to enforce a federal law seeking information from federal agencies. The GSA had rejected several demands from Democrats, whose party was then – as now – in the minority in the House, saying they lacked the power as individual members to exert control.

A federal judge had previously dismissed the lawsuit, finding that the committee members had not suffered, as lawmakers, the kind of legal harm that would give them the right to sue.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit revived the case in 2020, concluding, “A denied request for information to which the plaintiff is legally entitled is concrete, particularized, and individualized personal injury. “

Biden’s Justice Department, defending the GSA, had appealed the case to the Supreme Court, saying the case could set an unwelcome precedent by allowing a few members of Congress, even fringe party members minority, to distract and harass executive officials. .

David Vladeck, a lawyer representing lawmakers, said the justices on Monday did “exactly what we asked the Supreme Court to do.”

Vladeck pointed to comments by Democratic U.S. House member Jamie Raskin this month that the GSA produced the vast majority of the requested documents, allowing lawmakers to go public with Trump’s receipt of millions of dollars in ” emoluments” from foreign governments and secret services, as well as his efforts to conceal millions of dollars in losses at the hotel.

The “emoluments” clauses of the US Constitution prohibit federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval, and the president from receiving gifts from states. Trump argued that Democratic lawmakers read emoluments clauses too broadly and that the nation’s founders outlawed bribes altogether.

Reporting by John Kruzel; Editing by Will Dunham

