Prabowo meets with Jokowi to discuss TNI’s demands to train soldiers in Africa and purchase planes





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said he received a request from a country in Africa for the TNI to train its soldiers. This was conveyed by Prabowo during his meeting with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the State Palace, Central Jakarta on Monday, June 26, 2023. “Countries, especially in Africa, have asked Indonesia to help train their soldiers. no sudden plans,” Prabowo told the state. Palace district, central Jakarta, Monday, June 26, 2023. In addition, Prabowo also mentioned the purchase of a dozen second-hand Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from Qatar. He said the purchase followed specific geopolitical developments between Russia and Ukraine. “Let’s look at the developments in Ukraine in detail, the situation is changing rapidly. I also need to report in more detail,” Prabowo said. Earlier, the head of the public relations office of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General TNI, Edwin Adrian Sumantha, said that the purchase was made due to a decrease in the combat readiness of the army. Indonesian Air Force. Edwin said the decline in combat readiness was due to the presence of a number of Indonesian Air Force fighter jets which were nearing the end of their useful life, suffering upgrades or repairs (overhaul/repair). “The implementation of the upgrade and overhaul/repair of the above-mentioned aircraft will lead to a decrease in the readiness of the Indonesian Air Force combat aircraft”, Edwin said in a written statement. Advertisement He also revealed a number of TNI AU planes that were about to expire, being rejuvenated and repaired. Among them are the F-5 Tiger and Hawk 100/200, the F-16 at Sukhoi Su 27/30. Next step: the Dasault Rafale is only a few years away He said that to ensure combat readiness, the Defense Ministry will also purchase a number of new fighter jets, such as 42 units. Dassault Rafale of France and the F-15 Super Eagle of the United States. Indonesia plans to receive three new Dassault Rafales in January 2026 as initial deliveries. While the process of purchasing the F-15 Super Eagle is still at the stage of discussing the letter of offer and acceptance by the United States government, given that the F-15 was purchased in under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Because of the time it took to procure the two new planes, Edwin said Indonesia purchased second-hand Mirage 2000-5s from Qatar. The dozen planes should first be able to reinforce the manpower of the Indonesian Air Force. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editors Choice: Here is the specification of the Dassault Rafale fighter from France

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1741665/prabowo-bertemu-jokowi-bahas-permintaan-agar-tni-latih-tentara-di-afrika-hingga-pembelian-pesawat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos