What made Nirmala Sitharaman attack the former US president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on Indian soil after a six-day absence from the United States and Egypt. Many would call his four-day visit to the United States where he led Yoga Day celebrations at United Nations Headquarters, signed major agreements for the country in the space and technology sectors and even held a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden a success roar.

However, while visiting India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not mince words when she attacked the opposition for raising non-questions and also attacked former US President Barack Obama , questioning his comments about Indian Muslims.

However, while visiting India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not mince words when she attacked the opposition for raising non-questions and also attacked former US President Barack Obama , questioning his comments about Indian Muslims.

Sitharaman said, I exercise restraint when talking about foreign matters. We want a good friendship with the United States. But from there also the comments of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedoms (USCIRF) on religious tolerance in India come and the former president also says something. Didn’t bombings take place in six countries, Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and other Muslim countries during his tenure (as US President)?

When he makes such allegations against India, will the people trust him, she said.

But what made Finance Minister Sitharaman react in this way? Why did she choose to criticize former president and good friend of Prime Minister Modi Barack Obama?

Obama on India and Indian Muslims

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans’ comments against Barack Obama come after the former US president gave an interview to CNNs Christiane Amanpour last week on the issue of democracy. His interview came just hours before Prime Minister Modi, who was on his first state visit to the United States, would take questions during a joint press conference with President Joe Biden.

In his interview at CNN journalist, Obama spoke about how democratic institutions in the United States and around the world have become creaky and warned that economic and social inequalities will only make it more difficult to maintain healthy democracies in the future.

I believe democracy will win if we fight for it, Obama told Amanpour in Athens, where he discusses democracy issues. Our existing democratic institutions are creaky and would have to reform them.

During the interview, Obama was also asked pointed questions about how he and other US presidents would deal with authoritarian leaders or an illiberal Democrat like Modi who also happened to be allies. In this context, he was specifically asked how he would advise Biden to resolve these issues with Modi.

Obama said it was complex because not everyone was an American ally and at times like these the broader national interest grew in importance. When asked what advice he would give Biden to tell Modi, he said that when Biden meets Modi, the protection of the Muslim minority in a Hindu-majority India is worth mentioning. Then he casually clarified: If you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility that India at some point will start to separate, which would be contrary to the interests not only of Muslim India, but also to Hindu India.

Obama’s remarks coincided with two US Congressmen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib of the Democratic Party boycotting Modis’ speech at the joint session of the US Congress, saying the Modi government had cracked down on religious minorities.

Minnesota Rep. Omar said earlier that Prime Minister Modis’ government had cracked down on religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups and targeted journalists and human rights defenders with impunity. I will NOT attend Modis’ speech.

Echoing similar comments, Rashida Tlaib also wrote: “It is shameful that Modi has been given a platform in our country’s capital, his long history of human rights abuses, undemocratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable. I will boycott Modis’ joint speech to Congress.

Earlier, up to 75 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to US President Joe Biden, asking him to raise human rights issues with Prime Minister Modi, according to a report by Hindustan time.

Reactions to Obama’s remarks

Unsurprisingly, Obama’s comments were not well received in India. If Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the former American president on Sunday, she was not the only one.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also a BJP leader, said there were many Hussain Obamas in India and his priority would be to deal with them, reacting to a social media post speculating whether the Assam police will arrest former US President Barack Obama. on his remarks about the alleged vulnerability of minorities in India.

BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda also chimed in, saying it was absurd to see the former US president bowing to the anti-India crowd, lecturing India in the same breath as China for its atrocities in Xinjiang.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “While @pewresearch finds 98% of Indian Muslims say they are free to practice their religion unhindered, it’s absurd to see @BarackObama pander to the anti-Indian mob , lecturing India in the same breath as China for its atrocities in Xinjiang. This, when President @JoeBiden welcomes Prime Minister @narendramodi and lavishes special attention on US-India relations. And by a former president whose relations Racialism exploded in his country. Tsk, tsk, let’s talk about hypocrisy and false narratives.

In a second tweet, he said there was a timeline to understand behind Barack Obama’s statement on India.

It is worth understanding the timeline.

-First President @JoeBiden finally came out on a branch to call a spade a spade, i.e. Xi a dictator

-Then he had the audacity to treat PM @Narendra Modi to rare honors and take US-India relations to the next level

-What a coincidence that Barry Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) June 23, 2023

Obama’s Questionable Legacy

While making such comments, many of Obama’s critics have called for introspection into the legacy of past US presidents.

A CNN A report published in 2014 showed a list of countries bombed by the United States during the Obama administration. These were Afghanistan, Pakistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq and Syria.

Not only that. In 2017, Kenneth Roth, an American lawyer and writer, wrote that a careful review of Obama’s key human rights decisions showed a mixed record. In fact, he often treated human rights as a nice side interest to support when the cost wasn’t too high, but nothing like a top priority he championed.

There is also, as AlJazeera the report mentions the large-scale use of drone strikes outside of active war zones; support or stifle criticism of repressive regimes in the Middle East and North Africa and beyond; the sale or supply of far more weapons than any administration since World War II, and the failure to close Guantanamo Bay.

Are Obama’s comments hurting India-US ties? Not really. Biden and Modi put on quite a show of bonhomie during the recently concluded state visit and the prime ministers’ ability to strike deals for India on US soil shows just how successful it was.

With contributions from agencies

