Pakistan: 102 people before a military tribunal for violence during the arrest of ex-Prime Minister Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, with his wife Bushra Bibi, right, arrives for a court appearance in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. AP

Khan’s arrest for corruption at the High Court in Islamabad on May 9 sparked deadly street violence, with thousands of supporters clashing with police and some setting fire to military buildings.

He was released three days later when the Supreme Court declared his detention illegal.

But his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has since been the subject of a crackdown – with thousands of supporters arrested, press freedom muzzled and reports of intimidation tactics.

Army spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday that “102 disbelievers are being tried by the already established military tribunals” in connection with attacks on more than 200 army sites.

“It was a huge heinous conspiracy against Pakistan,” Chaudhry told reporters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi. “People were incited and provoked against the army.”

Elections are due by October and Khan said the ongoing crackdown was an attempt to prevent the massively popular politician’s party from succeeding at the polls.

Human rights monitors have criticized Pakistan’s use of opaque military trials for civilians, with Amnesty International previously saying they result in “a catalog of human rights abuses”.

– Strict discipline – Chaudhry said three officers, including a lieutenant general, were removed from their posts after they “failed to maintain the security and inviolability” of army properties during the unrest.

“Strict disciplinary action” was taken against 15 others, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, he said.

Pakistani generals have undue influence over the country’s politics, having staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law.

Since being ousted in a vote of no confidence in April last year, Khan has challenged their authority with a series of allegations considered inflammatory in Pakistan.

His arrest last month came just hours after he repeated accusations that a senior army officer was behind an assassination attempt that left him shot in the leg.

“In Pakistan, the military is rarely held to account. For military leaders to publicly announce the dismissal of senior officers — that’s not a bad thing,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the Institute. of South Asia at the Wilson Center.

“Clearly the military wants to emphasize that this is a total crackdown that will target anyone remotely connected to the violence, even those who were not directly involved in it,” he said. told AFP.

– Politics put to the test – Islamabad has accused PTI protesters of committing anti-state terrorism, and this month the military’s publicity wing pledged to “tighten the noose of law” around those involved in violence.

Prior to his arrest, Khan regularly held mass rallies, pressuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s fragile coalition government to hold snap polls.

But in the aftermath, many grassroots supporters were arrested and many senior aides resigned, some after repeated detentions.

Khan, who took office in 2018 with backing from the national army before falling out with senior brass, appears to be an increasingly isolated figure.

The 70-year-old said the May 9 violence was staged to justify his party’s crackdown.

His only public appearances are now via regular live-streamed speeches and weekly court appearances in a host of cases that have entangled him since leaving office.

