How Vladimir Putin Became China’s Problem Brother
Reznikov told the Shangri-La delegates that way. You are at home in your kitchen when an intruder breaks in, murders your mother and rapes your sister. Do you sit with him and discuss peace while he still defiles your home and your family?
The weekend’s failed coup, by further weakening Putin, made the Russian leader even more dependent on his big brother in Beijing. Putin is a damaged commodity today, unquestionably, says Peter Tesch, Australia’s former ambassador to Moscow and former chief strategy officer at the Australian Department of Defence.
Tesch points out that during the tense showdown between Putin and the mutineer Yevgeny Prigozhin, no one in the Russian elites, no one in the docile Duma [parliament]no one in the security arena has actually taken a public stand in favor of its president.
The uniformed ranks did not form a cordon across the M4 to block Prigozhins’ advance on Moscow. They parted to one side. Instead, construction workers were ordered to dig large holes and trenches in the highway in a desperate attempt to stop the convoy. In the midst of this vast Byzantine power structure of Putin, suddenly feet of clay are visible. Putin is certainly not out of the game, but it’s a much more complicated game now.
Observers struggling to accept this obvious reality is a sign of the admirable success of decades of Kremlin propaganda, we have absorbed this idea that Putin is 10 feet tall, and he is not. I think the asymmetry in the relationship has been obvious to all parties for a long time. No matter how they dress, Putin and Xi know their relationship is not an equal. Obviously, China is in a very strong position.
What might Xi Jinping think of his little Russian brother after the tumult of the Prigozhin rebellion? His advisers must say, Mr. Secretary-General, your very good friend has been weakened, probably fatally, suggests Kyle Wilson, a former Russian-speaking Australian diplomat and intelligence analyst.
He points to an internet meme circulating last weekend. Xi writing a memo to himself: No mercenaries.
Peter Tesch reflects: The Chinese must be sitting there with their collective Marxist-Leninist heads in their hands saying morons, incompetents. I’m sure they have their own analysis of the shaky power structure in Russia. There is no binding ideology in Russia to hold the place together. China has Xi Jinping thinking, but Russia has no such thing.
Some Russians see the value in this idea. Last week, a Moscow institute established the first program outside China to study Xi Jinping Thought at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Xi Jinping Thought Research Laboratory. Xi-ism is on the march, this is how policy reported the news.
The Chinese Communist Party’s immediate public reaction to Prigozhins’ attempted uprising? Support politely. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko happened to be in Beijing at the time of the coup.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qi Gang made a point of appearing publicly with Rudenko, smiling for the cameras. This reassuring gesture was accompanied by a public statement from Beijing that Russian-Chinese relations were in the best period in history and another statement that China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achievement of development and prosperity.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the Wagner Group incident as an internal Russian affair. And Party-owned media politely turned a blind eye to an exchange of letters between Xi and a Belgian zookeeper discussing pandas.
So big brother stands beside him in his time of greatest need, though we don’t know what price Beijing will get for his brotherly camaraderie. The Sino-Russian relationship will remain critical strategically, financially, economically, Tesch concludes, but I think Putin will find it difficult to assert himself.
Peter Hartcher is an international editor.
