Politics
5 takeaways from the Greek elections
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the conservative New Democracy party who presided over a period of economic stability and tough anti-migration policies in Greece, was sworn in on Monday for a second term as prime minister after a landslide victory that gave him a clear mandate for the next four years.
The result made it clear that Greeks, who have endured a decade-long financial crisis, were much less concerned about scandals, including accusations of authorities spying on their own people, or disasters such as the fatal shipwreck. of a boat carrying hundreds of migrants, that they were with promises from Mr. Mitsotakiss to keep the country on the path to economic and political stability.
Mr Mitsotakis, a supporter of Ukraine who enjoys good relations with the European Union, also pledged to resist pressure from recently re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Here are some of the lessons learned from the results in Greece.
Tough migration policies are good policies
Greece, led by Mr Mitsotakis, has done the European Union’s unpleasant job of preventing migrants from reaching the mainland with harsh policies and reception centers that critics liken to prisons. Voters appeared to reward him for the significant reduction in arrivals to the country since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.
But not Greek voters.
During the election campaign, Mr Mitsotakis noted that the number of migrant arrivals had fallen by 90%, from more than a million almost a decade ago, and that Greeks seemed more than willing to support the tactics he used.
They apparently supported Aegean patrols and the extension of a European Union-subsidized fence along the country’s northern land border with Turkey, which Mr Mitsotakis had linked to national defence. Mr. Erdogan, the Turkish leader, had sought to exert pressure and to extract concessions from the European Union by allowing migrants to cross borders.
An opinion poll last week showed seven in 10 Greeks in favor of the fence, which the previous Conservative administration pledged to extend from around 22 miles, to around 87 miles, by the end of this year.
Espionage is not a deciding factor
Spying on an opposition politician doesn’t usually go over well in Western democracies. So when it was revealed last August that Greece’s state intelligence service was monitoring a top opposition leader, then journalists and others, analysts anticipated the political fallout for Mr Mitsotakis.
When the use of Predator spyware was discovered on some of the same devices, it seemed likely to explode into a real scandal. Instead, Greek voters overwhelmingly shrugged their shoulders.
The surveillance of Nikos Androulakis, the leader of the socialist Pasok party, and several others, was never directly linked to Mr Mitsotakis, who had assumed greater authority from the intelligence service but repeatedly denied any knowledge of The surveillance. Rolled heads. Close advisers of Mr. Mitsotakis, including his nephew, fell on the sword. And the scandal broke.
The backlash has been endlessly frustrating for the left-wing Syriza party, which has sought to exploit the apparent espionage in part by trying, and failing, to form a grievance alliance with Mr Androulakis and his Pasok party.
In the end, spying allegations ranked low on voters’ concerns in opinion polls, while the economy, Greek-Turkish relations and concerns about the healthcare system topped the list. .
It’s the economy, stupid
What mattered to the Greeks, more than anything else, was economy and stability. After a decade of financial crisis that erupted in 2010, Mr Mitsotakis persuaded Greeks that the country had made huge progress under his leadership and deserved another four years to finish the job.
He had some good data to point to. Growth in Greece is double the eurozone average. Salaries and pensions have increased. Foreign investors have returned. Greek bonds, long in junk status, should now be restored to investment grade, which will reduce borrowing costs.
Greeks preferred this path to stability rather than returning to Syriza, the party that was in power when Greece nearly exited the euro zone in 2015.
Speaking as preliminary results arrived on Sunday evening, Mr Mitsotakis said he aimed to do more in a second term, to transform Greece and build a country with more prosperity and more justice for all.
Deep economic problems, including rising costs and questions of inequality, remain, but Mr Mitsotakis has convinced the vast majority of Greeks that the way to solve them is to continue on the path of his conservative government.
The right wing rises in southern Europe
The end of the last decade has been marked by intense anxiety within the European establishment about populist and nationalist parties eroding the European Union from within. While that fear has largely passed for now, the Tories are making significant inroads into the southern flank of the blocks.
In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy party is firmly in charge, even though many of the liberals’ worst fears have failed to materialize. In Spain, polls suggest next month’s elections could bring the conservative People’s Party to power, most likely with the far-right Vox party as its coalition partner, an alliance that until recently seemed out of the question.
And now in Greece, Mr. Mitsotakis’ landslide victory gives him a freer hand to impose his economic vision. But it also allows him to continue his crackdown on migrant arrivals, a policy hated by rights groups but appreciated in Brussels, reflecting the extent of the status quo’s shift to the right on the issue.
Migration exhaustion is certainly an important driver of change, but so is the overall reassertion of national identities, even outright nationalism, after years of campaigning against European Union interference. .
A Mitsotakis dynasty?
Mr Mitsotakis’ return to power is not just a personal victory, it is also elevating his family to something approaching dynasty status in Greek politics.
His father, Konstantinos Mitsotakis, ruled as a reformist as prime minister from 1990 to 1993, but left office as a divisive figure at a volatile time in Greek politics.
His sister, Dora Bakoyannis, was mayor of Athens and former foreign minister. Another nephew, Gregorius Dimitriadis, was Mr. Mitsotakiss’ trusted man for the state intelligence service, but quit following the surveillance scandal.
The opposition sought to paint Mr. Mitsotakis as an arrogant, autocratic and out-of-touch elitist who was both beneficiary and perpetrator of nepotism, but that did not seem to resonate with voters.
I will be the prime minister of all Greeks, Mitsotakis said on Sunday evening after the preliminary results. I will remain committed to my national duty without tolerating any arrogant or conceited behavior.
A new political landscape
New Democracy easily won the majority of votes, with 40.5%, against 17.8% for Syriza in second place. This allowed Mr Mitsotakis to present the victory as proof that his party was the sole dominant force in a now fragmented political landscape.
The strongest centre-right party in Europe, he declared on Sunday evening. But the marginalized far right also had a good day, with a little-known nationalist party, the Spartans, recording a surprisingly strong performance and comfortably crossing the 3% threshold of representation in Parliament, winning 4.6% of the vote.
The Spartans, backed by a jailed leader of the defunct neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, joined two other far-right parties to claim 34 seats.
