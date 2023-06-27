5 takeaways from the Greek elections

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the conservative New Democracy party who presided over a period of economic stability and tough anti-migration policies in Greece, was sworn in on Monday for a second term as prime minister after a landslide victory that gave him a clear mandate for the next four years.

The result made it clear that Greeks, who have endured a decade-long financial crisis, were much less concerned about scandals, including accusations of authorities spying on their own people, or disasters such as the fatal shipwreck. of a boat carrying hundreds of migrants, that they were with promises from Mr. Mitsotakiss to keep the country on the path to economic and political stability.

Mr Mitsotakis, a supporter of Ukraine who enjoys good relations with the European Union, also pledged to resist pressure from recently re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Here are some of the lessons learned from the results in Greece.

Tough migration policies are good policies

Greece, led by Mr Mitsotakis, has done the European Union’s unpleasant job of preventing migrants from reaching the mainland with harsh policies and reception centers that critics liken to prisons. Voters appeared to reward him for the significant reduction in arrivals to the country since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.