Asked about PM Modi’s Chaiyya Chaiyya welcome to the White House, Shah Rukh Khan said this





The image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsrk ) During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first official state visit to the United States of America and to the White House, South Asian cappella group Penn Masala performed a show consisting of various Indian songs. One of the songs performed was Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Mani Ratnam Dil Se. So it’s no surprise that during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Tuesday, one of SRK’s fans mentioned the same thing and asked the actor, Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya songs welcomed Modi Ji to the United States… What do you want to say about that? To that, the superstar said, I wish I was there to dance to it, but they wouldn’t allow a train inside, I guess? For context, the song features SRK, Malaika Arora and a group of dancers matching the steps of a moving train and continues to remain one of the most important visuals in Bollywood pop culture history. I wish I was there to dance to it. but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess? https://t.co/jjsUexZXCH Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023 Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s AMA session with fans was held to mark a special milestone in SRK’s 31 years as a movie star. The actor’s first film Deewana celebrated his 31st birthday since his June 25 release and needless to say, the actor has received overwhelming support and love from his fans and followers. Wow just realized that Deewana had been on screens for 31 years to the day. It’s been quite a ride, especially a good one. Thank you all and can we do 31 minutes of #AskSRK? SRK wrote. Wow just realized that Deewana had been on screens for 31 years to the day. It was quite a ride, especially a good one. Thank you all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK ?? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023 That’s not all. SRK also revealed an acting ritual he swears by. A fan asked, one thing as an actor you’ve been following regularly for 31 years?? Can be a process/a tradition/anything For this, said the superstar, I write a whole story and ideology of the character. Sometimes share it with the director or just keep it for me. It could be a poem or an entire story. I write a whole story and an ideology of the character. Sometimes share it with the director or just keep it for me. It could be a poem or an entire story. https://t.co/qjwQ4kj0nT Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023 Another fan shared a snippet of SRK’s song Koi Na Koi Chahiye Since Deewana, in which he is seen riding his bike and singing. A fan asked the actor, Sir, how do you feel watching this epic entry of yourself? It’s been 31 years and it still gives us chills [fire emoji] #AskSRK. The star replied: I should have worn a helmet! I should have worn a helmet!!! https://t.co/pFr5hbNdXg Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023 Shah Rukh Khan also ended the AMA session on an extremely endearing note. He said I will now discuss football with Lil One. I suddenly have time with him and I can’t miss it. I love you all and here are another 31 years in the cinema. I love you all for #AskSRK. I will now discuss football with Lil One. I suddenly have time with him and I can’t miss it. I love you all and here are another 31 years in the cinema. I love you all for #AskSRK Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023 On the labor front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in A bag with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani.

