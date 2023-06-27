NorthEast United part ways with 13 players





A player who showed hope in the previous season is also on the list.

The summer transfer window has started in full swing with Indian clubs busy making transfers and releasing players who don’t fit their future plans. Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC have confirmed the departure of 13 players from the 2022-23 season’s first team.

The list includes goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya alongside defenders Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Singh, Mashoor Shereef, Kholmurodov Alisher, Aaron Evans and Alex Saji. Midfield starts include Sehnaj Singh, Danmawia, Imran Khan and Joseba Beitia as well as forwards Kule Mbombo and club captain Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Alex Saji returns to Hyderabad FC after his loan spell with the Highlanders ends while Provat Lakra leaves the club after five seasons. The club did not renew the contracts of Arindam Bhattacharya, Aaron Evans, Sehnaj Singh, Danmawia, Joseba Beitia, Kule and their latest signing Holmurodov Alisher.

The trio of Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Singh and Imran Khan leave the Highlanders after defending their crest for three consecutive seasons. But the biggest surprise is the departure of club captain Wilmar Jordan Gil.

The Colombian became the Northeast USA’s record leading scorer after scoring numerous goals in the league as well as the Hero Super Cup. Jordan inspired an underdog NorthEast United to the Hero Super Cup semi-finals single-handedly with his heroics up front.

The striker has scored 15 goals in as many appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he also became the fourth NorthEast United FC player to score a hat-trick and also holds the record for most goals scored in a single game (4).

Related News | ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

And after?

From their actions, it looks like NorthEast United FC are up to something big. It feels like a complete overhaul of the team while keeping the present and the future in mind. The club has already appointed former Bengaluru FC player Mandar Tamhane as CEO.

And Mandar began his operations at the club with the recruitment of Spanish tactician Juan Pedro Benali as the club’s new head coach. Now it remains to be seen where NorthEast United go from here.

For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and join our community on Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/football/2023-06-isl-northeast-united-release-13-players The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos