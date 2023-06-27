President Jokowi: Drug traffickers and dealers must be severely punished





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for drug traffickers and dealers in Indonesia to be severely punished. It is a form of commitment to drug eradication. “The law is as strict as possible on traffickers and dealers of narcotics,” Jokowi said through a video released during the peak commemoration of International Anti-Narcotics Day at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, Badung, Bali, Monday evening, June 26, 2023. In addition to heavily punishing drug traffickers and dealers, Jokowi also ordered that drug rehabilitation efforts be stepped up. What do you think of this article? Thrilled





On the prevention side, Jokowi called on all elements to build family and community resilience. In addition to raising awareness of the dangers of narcotics by starting early. “Let’s make this year’s International Anti-Narcotics Day a momentum to further combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, the head of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), Komjen Petrus Reinhard Golose, said that in accordance with President Jokowi’s orders, BNN will take strong action against any party that tries to get involved in the trade. illegal narcotics. “We will completely eradicate drug dealers, but we will also increase the problem of rehabilitation and how we socialize it, especially at an early age. The compilation of the program tonight is a combination of activities that have been carried out by the BNN RI in conveying a message to the international world of how seriously our nation faces the drug problem,” he said. Golose said the Peak HANI commemoration event in Garuda Wisnu Kencana Badung, Bali was a warning sign to the Indonesian people and the international community about BNN’s seriousness in eradicating narcotics. He revealed that there are many strategies used by BNN to eradicate narcotics, namely soft power approach, hard power approach, smart power approach and cooperative strategy. Among these different strategies, BNN continues to prioritize prevention options. “We favor sweet power that hard power approach. We’ll see more of how to save with programs that hit the grassroots,” he said. Don’t forget to follow update and other news follow Google Medcom.id news account (LDS)

