Politics
News From Nowhere: Twilight of Slow Motion
The real campaign machine might not have been entirely short of tricks or even friends in the right-wing press. There may still be life in the old dog.
One thing is certain. This is not the dawn of the gods.
The big blue wave crashed on the stony shores. The arrogant idle rich and idolaters of the blonde jester have been shown very publicly for what they are. It’s starting to look like the Ragnarök of the British Conservative Party.
Their only modest consolation came in the form of a minor gray revival – in the form of former prime ministers John Major and Theresa May, who certainly won some admiration last week.
Mr Major’s predictions of the dire economic consequences of Brexit and the rise of Boris Johnson were trending on Twitter in images resurrected years ago. The latter, meanwhile, acquitted herself well in last week’s debate in the House of Commons over the fate of her notorious successor, backing the report’s recommendations on her conduct as part of a process necessary “to restore confidence in our parliamentary democracy”.
In the end, 354 MPs (including 118 Tories) voted in favor of the damning findings, with just seven die-hard Johnson loyalists opposing them.
The current Prime Minister was one of 225 MPs who abstained or avoided parliament that evening.
Boris Johnson had himself suggested to his supporters to stay away, no doubt in an attempt to mitigate his humiliation: so that he could in future claim that those who did not vote would have voted in his favour. , if he hadn’t nobly fallen on his sword and asked them not to.
This would of course generally be misleading. Those who did not vote may have wished to avoid alienating voters still loyal to Mr Johnson, or simply – like Rishi Sunak himself – to avoid stoking any further controversy within their constituencies. own party.
But it’s a strategy that could well backfire, with a recent poll showing 85% of the British public believing Johnson to be a liar, and with his most ardent followers openly threatening Tory civil war.
And, by avoiding the fray, Mr. Sunak has made himself look like a weakling in the eyes of opponents both outside and inside his own party.
Boris Johnson has now been stripped of his right to a parliamentary pass, and a new inquiry will be launched to investigate the bullying and intimidation tactics by which some of his most zealous colleagues tried to subvert the work of the initial commission of inquiry.
But that won’t be the end. Also last week, video footage emerged showing Conservative Party activists partying illegally during the lockdown. The Christmas party in question included two recipients of the awards and peerages that Mr Johnson had generously distributed to his supporters two weeks earlier.
(He also used his resignation honors list to elevate a young woman he knew to the House of Lords – a woman as young as twenty-nine – in a move that provoked a combination of moral outrage and sneer.)
A copy of the invitation to this “jingle and mingle” event was also leaked last week to the media. Questions are now being asked whether the Metropolitan Police took the appropriate action at the time in response to this obviously premeditated lawlessness.
Meanwhile, the shameless old braggart acted with typical mercenary self-interest when, in the immediate wake of his resignation from the Commons, he agreed to what one can only imagine was a ridiculously lucrative deal to become regular columnist for the Daily mail log.
In doing so, and failing to give proper notice to the Government’s Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments, he also breached the ministerial code – even though he clearly didn’t even pretend to care about such things anymore.
The past week hasn’t been great for a few other former Conservative prime ministers either.
On the same day as the parliamentary beating of Boris Johnson, David Cameron admitted to making mistakes, questioned at the public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic crisis, and faced suggestions that his spending cuts during his mandate had left the country hopelessly unprepared for the outbreak of Covid-19. The glowing-faced man-child, the shameless product of idleness and privilege, barely emerged from the day smelling of roses.
Meanwhile, her lazy successor Liz Truss, the nemesis of pundits and common sense, is once again causing widespread ridicule, after complaining that a tabloid’s predictions that her stay in Downing Street would last less a long time that a lettuce was not funny and childish.
The leader who had wrecked Britain’s economy in the nation’s shortest term as Prime Minister seemed even more out of touch than ever – out of touch with the public mood, and even out of touch with reality itself.
None of this is good news for the Conservatives. Their saga of disaster rumbles, as their reputation for honesty and integrity, such as it has never been, lies tattered and torn at the feet of a series of negligent, reckless and incompetent leaders.
The defeated Conservative Party now faces the unfortunate prospect of at least four by-elections over the summer and fall. The scruffy thug who led them to a landslide victory less than four years ago is both shot and eliminated. It looks like even the big bad Boris can’t get out of this one.
But let’s not jump to hasty conclusions. Eighteen months – the expected period until the next general election in the UK – is a very long time in politics.
