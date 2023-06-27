Chinese spy balloons have also been spotted over Japan and Taiwan (report)





Chinese spy balloons have been tracked over Japan and Taiwan after similar planes flew across the United States earlier this year, according to a new report. Photos have captured apparent Chinese handicrafts passing over northern Japan and Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, in recent years, the The BBC’s “Panorama” program reported Monday. According to former CIA East Asia analyst John Culver. The United States shot down a balloon off the coast of South Carolina last February, but not before collecting valuable information from military sites. The Japanese government has said it is ready to carry out similar shootings following a change in Tokyo’s self-defense policy.





Chinese spy balloons were also spotted over Japan and Taiwan as similar planes crossed the United States earlier this year, according to a new report. Here a photo of a balloon over Taiwan. Synthetaic/Planet Labs PBC





Satellite image of a suspected spy balloon over Japan. Synthetaic/Planet Labs PBC





In February, the United States shot down the balloon which was gathering intelligence at military sites, according to reports. Photograph by Tyler Schlitt The reason Xi Jinping was so upset when I shot down this balloon with two carloads of spy gear was because he didn’t know it was there, President Biden said last week at a fundraiser in California. No, I’m serious. It is a great embarrassment for dictators, when they did not know what had happened. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning responded by telling reporters the flight of the balloons was entirely an accidental event and called Bidens’ characterization of President Xi Jinping utterly absurd and irresponsible. The balloon rose nearly 200 feet high and took the United States 12 days to recover the scattered debris after it was shot down.





President Biden also said the US military would respond to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. PA





The reason why Xi Jinping [pictured above] was very upset that I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment inside, he didn’t know it was there, Biden said last week. Reuters Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada revealed in February that Tokyo also detected suspicious flying objects in June 2020 and September 2021. Synthetaic CEO Corey Jaskolski told the BBC that evidence suggested this latest object was a craft launched from the depths of China. A similar balloon-shaped vehicle was also seen alongside a surveillance plane in January 2022 near the Japanese islands of Kyushu, which Beijing illegally claims is China. Meanwhile, a Taiwan weather service took photos of a balloon crossing Taipei in September 2021.





The balloon rose nearly 200 feet high and took the United States 12 days to recover the scattered debris after it was shot down. Reuters The Taiwanese government denied it was an intelligence-gathering plane, but Jaskolski told the BBC the diameter and altitude of the balloons were similar to those that flew over the United States and Japan . Japan remains a close ally of the United States, and although Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently asserted that the State Department does not support Taiwanese independence, the agency consider the island nation as a key partner of the United States in the Indo-Pacific. Biden also said the US military would respond to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The Pentagon referred The Post “to Japan and Taiwan to discuss the status of objects flying over their airspace.”

