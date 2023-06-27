Concerns over Starfield skipping Xbox prompted Microsoft to buy Bethesda





Enlarge / The only way to make sure Sony doesn’t capture this planet is to buy it ourselves!

Bethesda

So far, much of the legal and regulatory drama surrounding Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision has centered on concerns that Microsoft could turn a major cross-platform Call of Duty franchise into an Xbox console. exclusive. But Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer now claims that separate concerns over Starfield’s potential PlayStation exclusivity contributed to Microsoft’s 2020 purchase of Bethesda Softworks parent ZeniMax.

In Friday testimony regarding the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the purchase of Activision, Spencer noted how, in 2020, Sony struck paid deals that ensured Bethesda titles Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo would ship to PlayStation from months before an Xbox version was available. So the Starfield discussion, when we learned that Starfield was potentially going to end up skipping Xbox, we can’t be in a third place console position where we fall even further behind on our content ownership, so we had to secure the content to stay viable in the business,” Spencer said at the helm.

These concerns were also not entirely based on Sony’s past practice. Hot on the heels of the announcement of the Bethesda purchase, former Kinda Funny host Imran Khan reported that “Sony negotiated a timed exclusive on Starfield just a few months ago.”

Microsoft’s concerns about an Xbox-less Starfield are more than a little ironic now, as the FTC and Sony say Microsoft’s exclusive capture of the console version of Starfield is primary evidence of why the proposed Activision deal by the company should not be concluded. But Microsoft argues that its efforts to secure Xbox exclusives actually increase competition in the console market by helping an Xbox that has fallen to third place in the “console wars” market.

“[We] had to do a lot of work with a lot of partners given the competitive situation we had against the market leader, said Spencer. Sony is the market leader with considerable capacity and an aggressive competitor… We try to compete, but as I said, over the past 20 years we have failed to do so effectively.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in his testimony on Friday, Spencer declined to confirm whether or not Bethesda’s upcoming The Elder Scroll VI will be coming to non-Xbox consoles. I think we weren’t clear on what platforms it’s launching on given the breadth of the game, he said. It’s hard for us right now to nail down.

This uncertainty contradicts a 2021 interview where Spencer reportedly said that Elder Scrolls VI would mirror Starfield by only appearing on Xbox and PC. But we’ll have to wait a while to see for sure if that’s true; Spencer told the stand that the game first announced in 2018 was “more than five years away,” a deadline that would put an eventual launch of Elder Scrolls VI at least 17 years after Skyrim’s release in 2011.

Regarding Call of Duty, Spencer has now sworn under oath on the witness stand that “my commitment is, and my testimony is, that we will continue to ship future versions of Call of Duty on Sony’s PlayStation 5… Pulling us PlayStation’s Call of Duty, in my view, would do irreparable harm to the Xbox brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/06/worries-over-starfield-skipping-xbox-helped-push-microsoft-to-buy-bethesda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos