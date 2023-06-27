Politics
Where have all the statesmen gone? – Editorial
Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Tue, Jun 27, 2023
As Indonesia’s democratic backsliding continues, the nation struggles to find figures who can provide wise and consistent advice. As the 2024 election approaches, one may wonder, like Pete Seeger in his 1950s song, “Where Have All the Statesmen Gone? »
We are witnessing pressure from an incumbent president to influence the selection of his successor for the sake of his flagship programs – hence his legacy – through sunday sunday a Javanese expression meaning “to help finish a job”. While this kind of political stunt raises real ethical questions, prominent figures likely to deliver a message of restraint to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo themselves seem to be engaging in practical forms of politics, even seeking the role of doer. of kings.
In his latest effort to remind President Jokowi of his responsibility to protect Indonesian democracy, former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) has published a small book titled The 2024 presidential election and President Jokowi’s cawe-cawe (The 2024 presidential election and President Jokowi sunday – sunday) on Monday, which SBY says was written for its Democratic Party members.
In the 27-page booklet, SBY expresses his views on his successor’s actions ahead of the 2024 elections, including Jokowi’s deep involvement in presidential and vice-presidential nominations, as well as his alleged preference. for certain candidates and his prejudice against the former governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan. , who was nominated by the Coalition for Change, made up of the Democratic Party, the NasDem Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).
Previously, SBY wrote on Twitter that he seeks friendly relationship with Jokowi and former President Megawati Soekarnoputri for the good of the nation.
While SBY’s friendly reminder is worth heeding, the public is aware that Indonesia’s sixth president is perhaps the most influential figure in the Democratic Party, which is striving to return to power after being kicked out of the coalition. in power for nearly a decade. The party is believed to be insisting that the Coalition for Change choose Dem Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, SBY’s eldest son, as Anies’ running mate.
Anies has promised to announce his running mate after returning from hajj, but it is evident that the coalition tussle has prevented him from settling the issue of who will be the vice president beyond doubt. Anies’ failure to name a running mate has also been blamed for his recent fall in public opinion polls.
If SBY’s call for Jokowi to show restraint is doomed, so is Megawati. As the matriarch of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Megawati aims to lead the ruling party to a hat-trick of legislative and presidential victories. She has earned the respect of many for allowing the party’s best bets to run for president – Jokowi in 2014 and 2019, and now Ganjar Pranowo in 2024 – but she may not be the right person to preach on. democratic ideals given its vested interests.
Additionally, the party attempted to undermine democracy by pushing for the restoration of a closed-list electoral system. The Constitutional Court recently upheld the current open-list representation mechanism, which has proven to be more transparent than the old one, against the will of the PDI-P.
We envy the United States, which despite its recent struggles remains a model of democracy, for the behavior of its former presidents – at least most of them – who refrain from practical politics and interference in a government in power.
If past presidents demonstrate real political savvy, they can help preserve the integrity of office, foster national unity, and provide valuable advice to current leaders. However, once they enter practical politics, they undermine the respect and reverence accorded to the presidency.
So where have all the statesmen gone? The desire for power, as Seeger might suggest, “chose them all”.
