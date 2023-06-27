Islamist, flagged red in IRGC’s Al-Quds Force investigation, is in charge of public education in Turkey

Abdullah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Yusuf Tekin (50), the recently appointed Minister of Education, responsible for overseeing the education of nearly 20 million children in Turkey and charged with billions of Turkish liras to carry out this task, was flagged during a counter-terrorism investigation into the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force network, classified documents obtained by Nordic Monitor have revealed.

Tekins’ links to Quds Force operatives in Turkey came to light during a years-long confidential investigation into the group, known by its Turkish name, Tevhid Selam. Tekins’ communications with a specially trained Iranian agent were intercepted between December 15, 2012 and November 22, 2013, and the wiretaps were entered into evidence in the case.

The investigation launched in 2011 by Istanbul prosecutor Adem zcan in case no. their telephones and Internet communications and an examination of front companies that have served as a cover to mask covert operations. Prosecutors’ investigation lasted until 2014 before then-prime minister and now president Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepped in to kill off the most comprehensive counterintelligence probe in recent history.

The file contains 10 intercepted phone conversations and text messages between Tekin and Furkan Torlak (37), a known Iranian asset who worked as an adviser to Numan Kurtulmus, then vice president of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and now the speaker of parliament. Torlak was a suspect and a target of investigators, with conversations revealing a close relationship between Torlak and Tekin, who was then Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.

Wiretap secured by judge’s approval in IRGC’s Al-Quds Force investigation reveals close ties between Yusuf Tekin and Furkan Torlak:

The content of these conversations suggests that Torlak was introducing Tekin to his associates and arranging meetings with him. One of the people Torlak introduced to Tekin was Yahya Bostan, who was also a suspect in the Quds Force investigation. In a May 16, 2013 call, Torlak described Bostan as his roommate and member of the same community, referring to a group of Islamists who promote the ideology of the Iranian mullahs in Turkey.

Bostan currently works as a news coordinator for the state-run Anadolu news agency, but his real job is listed with the Turkish intelligence agency MIT, which uses journalism as cover to conduct clandestine operations. He previously worked as a news coordinator for TRT News between 2017 and 2021. Prior to joining state-funded media, he was employed by Sabah newspaper, owned by the family of Turkish presidents. Bostan often writes articles praising MIT in his weekly column for the Islamist daily Yeni afak.

Judging from the contents of the wiretap, Bostan and Torlak had known each other for a long time, possibly dating back to their younger years when Torlak was treated at an Iranian-run Shiite awzah (seminary) in Syria from 1997, when he was 12, until he was 21. Turkish police tracked all of Torlak’s visits to Syria, where he spent his teenage and early adult years under the supervision of his Quds Force handlers.

A wiretap dated January 15, 2013 shows that the two had worked together to recruit an acquaintance for the ruling party, using favors to speed up the hiring of the candidate. Another wiretap dated November 21, 2013 reveals that Tekin was sharing confidential ministry government information with Torlak by sending documents to his Yahoo email address. Torlak had no official government position and was not authorized to access government information.

Tekin is not the only one to have been asked by Torlak to get his hands on government information. He also used his wife, Smeyye Nur Torlak, the daughter of Burhan Kavuncu, one of the leading figures in the Iranian-backed Hezbollah establishment in Turkey. Kavuncu helped Torlak land advisory positions in the government as well as in the ruling AKP. He currently works as an advisor to the Minister of Culture and Tourism. His links to the Quds Force came to light a year and a half after the investigation was launched, prompting the prosecutor to obtain a warrant to tap his phone and place him under surveillance.

Wiretaps show that Torlak illegally obtained classified documents through his wife Smeyye, who at the time worked for the Public Security Institution (Kamu Gvenlii Tekilat). During the wiretap, his wife told him that if she mailed classified documents, the government might be able to identify him as the leaker. Instead, she said she would take the hard copies home to avoid detection.

Another wiretap between Yusuf Tekin and Furkan Torlak:

The investigation also revealed how Torlak concealed his activities and studies in Syria in the CVs he submitted to justify his employment in government agencies on the recommendation of Sefer Turan, another suspect in the Force’s investigation. Quds. He didn’t want to raise any red flags during background checks. Turan, currently President Erdogan’s senior adviser on Turkey’s relations with Arab and Muslim states, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa, had worked for the radical Iran-funded publication Yeryz in the 1990s for promote the regime of the Iranian mullahs.

How the whole operation uncovered Torlak’s hidden background and ties to Quds Force operatives was revealed during a May 31, 2018 hearing at Istanbul’s 14th High Criminal Court by Selman Yuyucu, a police chief who had worked on the Quds Force investigation.

Another wiretap between Yusuf Tekin and Furkan Torlak:

Tekin’s appointment as Minister of Education on June 4, 2023 means he is now in charge of overseeing the entire public education system in Turkey. This vast system employs 1.1 million people, mostly teachers, who work under its direction to educate children from kindergarten to grade 12. Additionally, the ministry has a global presence, with education attachés reporting directly to Tekin from Turkish embassies in 63 countries.

The ministry accounts for a significant portion of the central budget, which was 285 billion Turkish liras at the end of 2022. Additionally, it allocated 2.3 billion Turkish liras to overseas operations during the same period. With its power to license, inspect and use administrative tools, the Ministry of Education also wields considerable influence over private schools, including minority schools.

According to official ministry records, 19.2 million children were educated in the 2021/2022 school year, including 732,000 Syrian refugees between the ages of 5 and 17 in various schools, which corresponds to 65% of all young Syrians of school age. Each year, the ministry publishes 300 million textbooks, which it distributes to schools after checking their content.