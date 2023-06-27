Exclusive: CNN obtains tape of Trump’s 2021 conversation over classified documents





CNN has exclusively obtained the audio recording of the 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump discusses the possession of secret documents that he has not declassified.

Listen to the conversation

Listen to audio obtained exclusively by CNN of a July 2021 conversation in which former President Donald Trump admits to keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran.

The recording, which first aired on CNN Anderson Cooper 360, includes new details of the conversation that are key evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump for the mishandling of classified information, including a moment when Trump appears to indicate he was in possession of a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.

These are the papers, Trump says in the audio recording, as he discusses Pentagon attack plans, a quote that was not included in the indictment.

In the two-minute audio recording, Trump and his aides also joke about Hillary Clinton’s emails after the former president said the document was classified information.

Hillary was printing it all the time, you know. His private emails, a Trumps staffer said.

No, send it to Anthony Weiner, Trump replied, referring to the former Democratic congressman, prompting laughter in the room.

Trump’s statements on the audio recording, saying it’s the papers and referring to something he calls highly confidential and appears to be showing to others in the room, could undermine former presidents’ claims in an interview this week. last with Fox News Bret Baier that he did not have documents with him.

There were no documents. It was a huge amount of newspapers and everything that talked about Iran and stuff, Trump said on Fox. And it may or may not have been delayed, but it wasn’t a document. I didn’t have a document to speak of. There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles.

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The audio recording is from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster compound for people working on the memoir of Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. The special counsel’s indictment alleges that those present, a writer, an editor and two Trump staffers, received classified information about the plan to attack Iran.

The episode is one of two referenced in the indictment where prosecutors allege Trump showed classified information to others who lacked security clearances.

CNN previously reported that Trump at the time was furious over a New Yorker article about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley saying Milley opposed the strike. Iran and feared that Trump would trigger a full-scale conflict.

The office of special advocates declined to comment.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that the audiotape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all.

This is the ‘most important’ piece of evidence in Trump’s indictment, says CNN legal analyst

The recording obtained by CNN begins with Trump claiming they are seriously ill people, while his aide claims there was a coup against Trump.

Like when Milley talks about, Oh, you’re gonna try to make a hit. No, they were trying to do that before you were even sworn in, the staff member said, according to the audio.

The next part of the conversation is mostly included in the indictment, although the audio makes it clear that there are mixed papers as Trump tells those present that he has an example to show.

He said I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t that amazing? Trump then says the sound of shuffling papers can be heard. I have a big stack of papers, this thing just happened. Look. It was him. They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him.

The indictment includes an ellipsis where the recording obtained by CNN shows where Trump and his aide begin to talk about the emails from Clinton and Weiner, whose laptop caused the FBI to briefly reopen his investigation into his handling of classified information in the days leading up to the 2016 election. Lost to Trump.

Trump then returns to the Iranian document, according to the audio recording and transcript of the indictment.

I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know, he said, he wanted to attack Iran, and what, Trump said.

Those are the papers, Trump continues, according to the audio file.

Trump offers new reason not to give classified material to investigators

It was done by the military and given to me, Trump continues, before noting that the document remains classified.

See as president, I could have declassified it, Trump says. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

Now we have a problem, replies his collaborator.

Isn’t that interesting, says Trump.

Although this is the last line included in the indictment, the audio recording obtained by CNN includes several additional lines from the conversation:

Trump: That’s so cool. I mean, that’s how it is, look, her and me, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you do.

Writer: No, I believed you.

Trump: It’s amazing, isn’t it?

Writer: No, they never encountered a war they didn’t want.

Trump: Hey, bring some, uh, bring some Coke please.

