List of witnesses against Trump cannot be secret in documents case, judge rules | donald trump





The federal judge presiding over the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump in the classified documents case issued judgment against the government in her first pre-trial order on Monday, denying a request by federal prosecutors to file under seal a list of potential witnesses against the former US President. .

The government’s motion does not explain why filing the list with the court is necessary; it offers no particular basis to justify closing the list from public view, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon wrote.

Cannon’s decision means that the list of 84 witnesses who can testify against Trump at trial would be made public and offer clues to the case prosecutors are presenting, unless the government files a new motion with detailed justification for the case. submit under seal.

When Trump was arraigned in Federal District Court in Miami earlier this month, the trial judge in charge of the court appearance ruled that Trump and his co-defendant, his valet Walt Nauta, had no not allowed to speak to certain witnesses in the case other than through their lawyers. .

As a result, the government filed a two-page motion last week asking to file the witness list under seal, in which they cited the magistrate judges’ order and the fact that lawyers for Trump and Nautas had not come forward. not opposed, as justification for not making the list public.

But that was not a sufficient basis for filing the list in secret, Cannon said in his decision, noting that a coalition of numerous media outlets, including the Guardian, had also asked him to reject the request.

Early rulings by Cannon, a relatively inexperienced judge in the Trump classified documents case, are being watched closely after she previously halted the criminal investigation that preceded the case with several rulings favorable to the former president.

After the FBI executed a court-approved search of the resort town of Mar-a-Lago last year, Cannon suspended the investigation for months by appointing a special master to review documents seized from the property, until an appeals court decided it had no such authority and overturned it.

Separately on Monday, Cannon also formally kicked off the US government’s complex process for the classified information to be presented at trial by scheduling the first hearing to decide July 14 timings, a slower schedule than that proposed by the government.

Trump has been accused of withholding national defense information, including US nuclear secrets and plans for US retaliation in the event of an attack, meaning his case will be tried under rules set out in the National Defense Proceedings Act. classified information, or Cipa.

The law was passed in the 1980s to protect the government from the problem of gray messaging in national security cases, a tactic where the defense threatens to reveal classified information at trial, betting the government would rather drop the charges. than to risk disclosing them.

The Cipa essentially requires the defense to disclose in advance what classified information they wish to use at trial, so that the courts can decide whether or not to add restrictions. If the government feels that the restrictions are not enough, it can decide whether it still wishes to pursue the case.

The first step under Cipa is for the judge to schedule a hearing with prosecutors and defense attorneys under Section 2 of the law, to establish a timeline for the discovery of classified documents to the defense. , as well as their use at trial.

