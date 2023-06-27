Politics
Netanyahu set to visit China next month, trip likely to annoy Biden
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit China next month, signaling growing impatience with Washington as Beijing grows in weight in the region, Israeli sources said Monday.
During his stay, the prime minister is expected to meet President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders. Advanced contacts have taken place in recent days between the offices of the two leaders to arrange the visit, the sources said.
No travel date has been given and no visit plans have been announced by Jerusalem or Beijing. The prime minister’s office said it had “no comment at this time” when contacted. The Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.
The visit is intended, among other things, to signal to Washington that Netanyahu has other diplomatic opportunities to pursue, Israeli diplomatic sources said. Zman IsraelThe Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language sister site, Monday.
US President Joe Biden has publicly kept Netanyahu at bay; in March, he said Netanyahu would not be invited at short notice, amid swirling protests in Israel against government plans to overhaul the justice system.
“Netanyahu is not going to wait for an invitation that fails to come to the White House. It also works in parallel channels,” a diplomatic source said.
“China has stepped up its involvement in the Middle East lately, and the prime minister must be there to represent Israel’s interests,” the source added.
China brokered the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March.
It is believed Netanyahu will try to advance relations with Saudi Arabia with the help of China, a move that is likely to anger Washington, which has called for normalization.
In recent weeks, US officials have pointed to actions by Netanyahu’s government, such as approving settlements, that are driving Riyadh away.
China has also intensified its relations with the Palestinian Authority. Welcoming PA President Mahmoud Abbas to Beijing last week for an official visit, she presented Abbas with a new Chinese plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
High-level sources have described Netanyahu’s impending trip as “a break from the frame.” The United States has long wielded major influence in the Middle East, with Israel being one of its most important allies in the region.
A pivot to China could alter that relationship, but prove a major boost to Beijing’s influence in the Middle East. By welcoming Netanyahu, Xi will apparently broadcast China’s seriousness about its engagement in the region and its interest in a new relationship with Israel.
Ties between Jerusalem and Washington have suffered under the current government; The Biden administration has been increasingly outspoken in its criticism of Israel’s policies in the West Bank as well as the judicial overhaul that critics say will weaken democracy.
Despite the criticism, the US has taken little action against Israel, although Netanyahu’s failure to invite is seen as a sign of his displeasure.
The sources noted that President Isaac Herzog is expected to visit the White House in three weeks, which could somewhat even out the picture in terms of US ties. Although a figurehead, Herzog took a more active role in foreign policy issues than many of his predecessors.
Related: After giving up on US, Palestinians turn to China to negotiate peace with Israel
Netanyahu last visited China, leading a large trade delegation, in March 2017. Abbas visited four months later.

