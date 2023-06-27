



Trump’s primary lead has grown: Following his federal indictment, Donald Trump has a bigger lead than before in the Republican primary contest, according to a new NBC News poll

Donald Trump is the GOP and dominates it

Donald Trump’s indictment in federal court may have made his return to the presidency more likely, but it doesn’t seem to have hurt him with Republican voters — quite the contrary, in fact.

According to a new NBC News poll released this weekend, Republican voters were asked who would be their first and second choice among Republican candidates for president.

In the first choice category, Trump exceeds the 50% mark, with 51% of respondents naming him as their first choice. Gov. Ron DeSantis is second, at 22%, with no other double-digit nominee. Former Vice President Mike Pence is third with 7%, while former Governor Chris Christie has 5%, followed by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley with 4%, Senator Tim Scott with 3% and former Governor Asa Hutchinson with 2%.

When asked for their second pick, DeSantis got 31%, while Trump and Scott each got 12% and Haley 11%.

The poll was conducted for NBC by Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies and Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates. It was taken June 16-20, shortly after Trump’s indictment.

In the April version of the poll, Trump’s lead was much smaller, with Trump getting 46% of the top picks and DeSantis 31%. This shows, on the one hand, that DeSantishas hasn’t gained any traction and has in fact lost any since he officially entered the race.

When asked if they wanted Trump to continue as leader of the Republican Party, 49% said they would, while 21% said they thought Trump was a good president but that it was time to consider other leaders, while 29% said the party needed a new leader with better personal behavior and a different approach from Trump.

The poll also shows that, in a hypothetical general election, President Biden leads Trump with 49% to 45%, while a hypothetical matchup between Biden and DeSantis is tied at 47%.

According to NBC News, the survey finds that half of Republican primary voters say they would consider another leader besides Trump, suggesting a potential opening for a rival to win the GOP nomination, even though 6 in 10 Republicans believe the Trumpfaces indictments and investigations are politically motivated.

For the first time in history, a former president has been indicted, and we can’t find any marker in this investigation that it impacted his position, McInturff said, according to NBC News.

Not only are they sticking with Trump’s post-federal indictment, Horwitt said, but there are several signs his support is growing or others are losing ground, especially Ron DeSantis.

Looking back to 2020, the election was a referendum on Donald Trump, Horwitt added of the general election ballot. And if we do have a Biden-Trump rematch, there are powerful signs that the focus will once again be more on Trump than Biden.

Donald Trump shared the poll the party on the Republican primary, at least on Truth Social on Sunday.

Another poll last week, the latest edition of the Morning Consults tracking poll of the race, saw Trump win even more. That poll had Trump leading with 57% support, followed by DeSantis with 20%, Pence with 7% and Haley, Scott, Ramaswamy and Christie with 3% each.

Hutchinson had 1%, while North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum entered the poll at 0%. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who entered the race last week, has yet to show up for the ballot.

However, Trumps poll performance in the Morning Consult tracking poll was down from its all-time high of 61% the previous month.

