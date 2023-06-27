First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM: Cong Chief Kharge





Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the Manipur violence and said the first thing he should do is sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state. No amount of “propaganda” from the BJP-led government can cover up its “dismal failure” in handling the Manipur situation, Kharge said. He said reports indicate that Union Home Minister Amit Shah finally spoke to Modi about the situation in the northeastern state and added, “Over the past 55 days, Modiji did not say a word about Manipur. Every Indian waits for him to speak. “ “If Modiji is really concerned about Manipur then the first thing he should do is fire his chief minister,” Kharge said on Twitter. More than 100 people have so far lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. Kharge said, “No amount of BJP and Modi government propaganda can cover up their abject failures in handling (the) violence in Manipur.” The congress leader also demanded that the government confiscate all weapons stolen from the northeastern state. Suggesting several steps to restore peace in Manipur, Kharge said the government should start talking to all parties and find a common political path. “End the blockade with the help of security forces. Ensure the availability of basic necessities by opening and securing national roads. “A relief, rehabilitation and livelihood program for the affected people must be prepared without delay. The announced relief program is utterly insufficient,” he said. Meanwhile, Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh met with members of the Manipur Tribals’ Forum, who discussed the situation in their home state with the veteran leader and handed him a memorandum. “Today evening I met with the Manipur Tribals’ Forum, Delhi, who expressed their pain and anguish over the state of affairs in Manipur over the past 55 days. I shared our solidarity with them and assured them of all possible support from the Congress party to ensure the return of peace and normalcy to Manipur,” Ramesh said. Members of the Manipur Tribals’ Forum presented him with a memorandum, the Congress leader said while sharing it on Twitter. “Apart from the points made therein, they stressed that outgoing CM Biren Singh should be removed from his post immediately for any progress to occur towards dialogue and reconciliation. “They have also provided a detailed day-to-day account of what has happened in Manipur since the Union Home Secretary issued the call for 15 days of peace,” Ramesh said. Singh briefed Shah here on Sunday on the “evolving situation” in Manipur and said the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a “great extent”. Modi chaired a meeting on the situation in Manipur with senior cabinet colleagues and officials on Monday after returning from his state visits to the United States and Egypt. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

