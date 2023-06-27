Jan 6 Rioter calls out Donald Trump for posting about him on Truth Social





An Idaho woman, who said she quit the “MAGA cult” and pleaded guilty to her involvement in the US Capitol siege on January 6, 2021, told Newsweek she wants former President Donald Trump and other Republicans stop using it as “propaganda”. “

Pam Hemphill, a 70-year-old resident of Boise, Idaho, who was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 36 months probation and fined $500 in restitution for her connection to the riots, called the MAGA leader on a Sunday night post on his Truth Social platform where he appeared to lament his punishment. Hemphill fired back, saying she chose to plead guilty because she was.

As Congress gathered to certify the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on January 6, 2021, rioters stormed the Capitol building. They breached security and gained access to the House floor where many invaded the offices of elected officials. Hemphill, who told Newsweek she was at the Capitol to ‘see what it was all about’ and get video, but fully admits she broke the law, was trampled on by other rioters and had need 40 stitches. She credits the Capitol Police with saving her life, even after she was pushed by the crowd inside the Capitol building and past the barriers.

Hemphill called January 6 a “terrifying” and “violent” day that she regrets being part of, saying, “Looking back, I should have left. I know that now.” In the aftermath of the riots, which left several dead and hundreds injured, Trump was impeached by the House for statements he made during the chaos. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the Capitol riot, which is among many legal battles Trump faces as he campaigns for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waits to be introduced at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan. Idaho resident Pam Hemphill, who served 60 days in prison for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, called out the former president on Twitter. Scott Olson/Getty

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s representatives by email for comment.

Hemphill was one of more than 950 defendants who were arrested in connection with the riots, of whom about 480 pleaded guilty to federal charges, according to a DOJ report earlier this year. The DOJ added that many of those who pleaded guilty have been or will be incarcerated at sentencing.

Trump has been heavily criticized for promising to pardon those convicted if he wins the presidency in 2024, arguing that “many of these people are not guilty”.

However, Hemphill called out Trump on Twitter, telling the former president to “stop pirouetting.”

Hemphill, whose Twitter bio describes her as an ex-MAGA Granny, told Newsweek in a phone interview that she had left the “Trump cult” and was now focusing her efforts on helping “others get out of the denial” regarding January 6. She said she voted for Trump twice, in 2016 and 2020 before saying she realized he was “enlightening” his supporters.

“Trump supporters are in the spotlight and they are being lied to about everything,” she said, adding that family and friends can help MAGA supporters “out” by continuing to present facts.

Trump’s post on Truth Social that Hemphill has an issue with was in response to another Truth Social user comparing Hemphill’s 60-day jail sentence to the terms of Hunter Biden’s recent plea deal. As part of the deal, President Joe Biden’s son will have to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts related to past non-payment of taxes. Legal experts have said that once convicted, Biden would likely get probation.

In Truth Social’s post, user STKOLBEOOFPOLAND claimed that Hemphill had received a harsher sentence for “walking inside” the US Capitol than Biden might face for his alleged crimes.

US JUSTICE: A 69-year-old grandmother with cancer has been sentenced to more prison time for walking inside the US Capitol than Hunter Biden for sharing classified documents with regimes foreigners and multi-million dollar corrupt schemes.

Trump responded to STKOLBEOOFPOLAND, with one word: “awful.”

Hemphill’s Twitter post lashing out at Trump has since gone viral, garnering nearly 1,000 comments and more than 15,000 likes Monday night.

“Please @realDonaldTrump don’t use me for anything, I’m not a victim of Jan 6, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty! #StopTheSpin,” she wrote. said on Twitter along with a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post.

Hemphill, who has nearly 16,000 Twitter followers and is a self-proclaimed citizen journalist, told Newsweek that she enjoys taking videos and sharing them on social media, which led her to participate in the Capitol Riots.

She said she wants Trump and other MAGA supporters to stop using her as propaganda and hopes her story can help others “see the red flags” like she did and leave the “Trump cult”.

“I learned to trust my gut, not social media, not the news, no one but my gut. And my gut told me something was wrong with Trump,” said Hemphill about the man she voted twice for. “He’s a narcissist. The way he talks to people and people is a red flag.”

