Politics
Xi calls on Communist Youth League to take on missions – Xinhua
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with senior members of the newly elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called on the new leadership of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to take its missions and duties seriously. tasks. entrusted by the CCP in the new era.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when meeting with senior members of the newly elected CYLC Central Committee.
Xi urged the CYLC to give full play to the country’s youth to fully engage in advancing China’s modernization.
Noting that the future of the Party’s cause and the nation rests on the young generation, Xi expressed his hope that the CYLC Central Committee will better rally young people around the Party to continuously strive to build a stronger country. strong and achieve national rejuvenation.
Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.
With a clearer purpose and mission, the CYLC has taken on a new face among young people since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi said.
Over the past five years, CYLC has mobilized its members and other young people to actively participate in major tasks such as creating a new model of development, promoting quality development, winning the fight against poverty and the response to the COVID-19 epidemic, showing the great courage and commitment of Chinese youth in the new era, Xi said.
The CPC Central Committee expects senior members of the CYLC Central Committee to play an exemplary role in promoting the cause of CYLC and youth-related work, he said.
As the Party’s assistant and reserve force, the CYLC should center its work on the central task of the Party in the new journey of the new era, set at the 20th CPC National Congress, he stressed.
Noting that greater efforts should be made to improve the political orientation of young people, Xi said the CYLC should give top priority to enhancing the political orientation of CYLC members and other young people, and make dedicated efforts to nurture the next generation, which will fully develop socialism. and advance the socialist cause.
He stressed that the CYLC should actively guide the implementation of major national strategies and tasks, and mobilize young people to devote themselves to Chinese modernization and strive to become pioneers and a new driving force. in sectors such as scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services and border defense for the country.
Xi also called for unwavering courage to push forward the reform of CYLC, exercise comprehensive and rigorous management and governance of CYLC, and continue to enhance CYLC’s ability to guide, organize and serve.
Xi concluded his remarks by saying that Party committees and major groups of Party members at all levels should strengthen their leadership and support for the work of the CYLC.
During the meeting, A Dong, First Secretary of the CYLC Central Committee Secretariat, made a presentation on the 19th CYLC National Congress and the First Plenum of the 19th CYLC Central Committee, among other topics.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with senior members of the newly elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)
|
Sources
2/ https://english.news.cn/20230626/2ef60649e3c348e7a75fd256980f567f/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi calls on Communist Youth League to take on missions – Xinhua
- Jan 6 Rioter calls out Donald Trump for posting about him on Truth Social
- Boris Johnson: End of the party
- Legacy – Inside James Gunn’s Search for the Man of Steel – The Hollywood Reporter
- BREAKING: Karlsson wins Norris Trophy
- Jacquemus transforms the lake of Versailles into a fashion front row
- Feeling the world around us | MIT news
- First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM: Cong Chief Kharge
- Concacaf Gold Cup 2023: USMNT vs. St. Kitts & Nevis – Match History & Preview
- Frederic Forrest, actor known for Coppola films, dies at 86
- Employment scam emails on the rise, warns Brock ITS – The Brock News
- How to watch, schedule and favorite bets