Xi calls on Communist Youth League to take on missions – Xinhua

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with senior members of the newly elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called on the new leadership of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to take its missions and duties seriously. tasks. entrusted by the CCP in the new era.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when meeting with senior members of the newly elected CYLC Central Committee.

Xi urged the CYLC to give full play to the country’s youth to fully engage in advancing China’s modernization.

Noting that the future of the Party’s cause and the nation rests on the young generation, Xi expressed his hope that the CYLC Central Committee will better rally young people around the Party to continuously strive to build a stronger country. strong and achieve national rejuvenation.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

With a clearer purpose and mission, the CYLC has taken on a new face among young people since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi said.

Over the past five years, CYLC has mobilized its members and other young people to actively participate in major tasks such as creating a new model of development, promoting quality development, winning the fight against poverty and the response to the COVID-19 epidemic, showing the great courage and commitment of Chinese youth in the new era, Xi said.

The CPC Central Committee expects senior members of the CYLC Central Committee to play an exemplary role in promoting the cause of CYLC and youth-related work, he said.

As the Party’s assistant and reserve force, the CYLC should center its work on the central task of the Party in the new journey of the new era, set at the 20th CPC National Congress, he stressed.

Noting that greater efforts should be made to improve the political orientation of young people, Xi said the CYLC should give top priority to enhancing the political orientation of CYLC members and other young people, and make dedicated efforts to nurture the next generation, which will fully develop socialism. and advance the socialist cause.

He stressed that the CYLC should actively guide the implementation of major national strategies and tasks, and mobilize young people to devote themselves to Chinese modernization and strive to become pioneers and a new driving force. in sectors such as scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services and border defense for the country.

Xi also called for unwavering courage to push forward the reform of CYLC, exercise comprehensive and rigorous management and governance of CYLC, and continue to enhance CYLC’s ability to guide, organize and serve.

Xi concluded his remarks by saying that Party committees and major groups of Party members at all levels should strengthen their leadership and support for the work of the CYLC.

During the meeting, A Dong, First Secretary of the CYLC Central Committee Secretariat, made a presentation on the 19th CYLC National Congress and the First Plenum of the 19th CYLC Central Committee, among other topics.

