Trump said electric vehicles would decimate Michigan. Bridge checks his claims





Trump criticizes Biden’s rules supporting electric vehicles

Biden has pursued the Trump-era goal of bringing manufacturing back to the United States, but much of it has to do with tax credits tied to electric vehicles.

The $738 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022 set climate goals and targeted US energy security by funding supply chain movements for items such as batteries of electric vehicles, solar panels and electronic chips to the United States from China.

This year, the Department of Energy increased the amount of North American materials that had to be in a vehicle to qualify.

Under the Cut Inflation Act, the United States is also investing $7.5 billion in electric vehicle charging networks, $10 billion in clean transportation to reduce emissions, and more than 7 billions of dollars in battery components, minerals and critical materials for electric vehicles.

The goal, according to the White House, is to achieve net-zero automotive emissions by 2050, which it says creates well-paying manufacturing and installation jobs.

Electric vehicles accounted for about 6% of new car sales in the United States in 2022, double from the previous year, according to Barrons.

Is the federal government forcing Americans to use electric vehicles?

Not alone.

States are considering their own regulations for electric vehicles. California, for example, bans gas-powered cars, SUVs and pickups starting in 2035. The ruling won’t take existing vehicles off the road, but new sales will be limited to electric vehicles and some hybrids.

Other blue states are following California’s lead: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington immediately said they would implement a similar law. Vermont plans to require the sale of zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

Some states have also offered their own tax rebates and deductions to support sales of the vehicles, which Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed.

Similar changes are happening around the world. China is responsible for 27% of global electric vehicle sales, while Europe is the second largest market, with an electric vehicle accounting for more than one in five cars sold.

Will electric vehicles kill jobs in Michigan?

It’s certainly true that automakers will need fewer workers, just like today’s suppliers, to make an electric vehicle.

The full impact is not yet known, but Business Insider reported last summer that Ford announced white-collar layoffs that said 30-40% less labor will be needed for a fleet of vehicles. electric comparable to gasoline-powered vehicles.

If last year’s predictions are accurate, Trump has only somewhat exaggerated what could happen to auto-related jobs.

Trump told the Michigan faithful on Sunday that electric cars will kill more than half of America’s auto jobs and decimate the suppliers they’ve already decimated suppliers, and it’s going to decimate your jobs and it’s going to decimate more than anyone, l state of Michigan.

A study last fall by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute said the United States could lose 75,000 auto jobs if electric vehicles become half of all cars sold by 2030. But the report also indicates that different jobs will be created and the United States could gain 150,000 jobs. the transition if policy focuses on domestic market share and vehicle assembly here.

Today, about 8% of Michigan’s 600,000 manufacturing jobs are in automobiles. If there is a 40% drop in workers, Business Insider estimates, that would mean a loss of more than 19,000 auto manufacturing jobs. This figure would not include manufacturing jobs that support the auto industry, such as parts packaging.

Nationally, the US manufacturing industry added about 1 million workers between 2010 and 2021, according to the Federal Reserve. At the same time, the share of manufacturing industry in the economy remained stable at around 13%, due to productivity gains.

Less visible are the professional jobs associated with electric vehicles and how many could be lost.

The electric vehicle industry relies on high-tech workers, including software developers and electrical engineers. Factory work is also increasingly being trained on electrical systems, which can skew the types of jobs created by manufacturing electric vehicles.

Estimates from earlier this year indicate that while Michigan has created 25,000 new EV jobs since 2019, the industry has suffered a net loss of 1,600 auto-related jobs.

Will jobs be decimated?

Of course, automotive jobs will be different. The number of parts in an internal combustion engine is far greater than in an electric vehicle, which changes the dynamics of automakers’ hiring and profits. For example, a standard transmission has about 200 moving parts that require workers to manufacture and assemble them into a vehicle, compared to 20 moving parts in an electric vehicle.

But new types of manufacturing jobs will emerge, notably for the production of additional charging stations.

According to the Whitmer administration, which aspires to create 300,000 new EV-related jobs by 2030, Michigan’s policies are aimed at attracting new EV-related jobs. The state is looking for large-scale factories, like the Ford-approved battery plant in Marshall, and keeping the engineering jobs. is a priority as the automotive industry evolves. Vocational training for new types of manufacturing jobs is also taking shape in Michigan.

Still, as Michigan is home to 19% of U.S. auto production, it’s not clear the state will retain its dominance in production jobs.

Ford’s decisions to build facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee to serve as battery development centers shocked Michigan in 2021, sparking new attention to incentives. Factories are also opening in other states, including in the Southeast, even as some factories such as the former GM Poletown plant in Detroit and Hamtramck being transformed into a ZERO factory for the assembly of electric vehicles are reorganized for electrification.

