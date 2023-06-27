India and US combine force for global good: PM Modi | India News







Modi said on Sunday that the friendship between India and the United States was a “strength of global good and make the planet better and more sustainable. He was responding to a tweet from Biden that read: “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most important in the world. And it’s stronger, closer and more vibrant than ever.” The president also shared a video montage of Modi’s state visit to the United States.

Marking Biden’s tweet, Modi said on Twitter, “I wholeheartedly agree with you, POTUS Joe Biden. Friendship between our countries is a force for global good. It will make a better and more sustainable planet. covered during my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more.”

The exchange came as the BJP celebrated Modi’s US visit as a major win for the country by highlighting historic deals in defense and technology. Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says Modi’s visits to the US and Egypt are a ‘milestone’ in Indian diplomacy and will take the country to a ‘greater height’ in geopolitics .

“The United States, which is an economic superpower and has a distinct identity in the global order, has accepted India as an equal partner and has entered into agreements under which the two countries will work together,” he said. he said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

The minister called the signing of a memorandum of understanding on semiconductors and innovation partnership between India and the United States a “significant milestone” and said that the establishment of a Semiconductor assembly and test facility in collaboration with Micron Technology Inc in Sanand of Gujarat was expected to become operational and manufacture India’s first semiconductor chip by the end of 2024.

“There was a prime minister who was more focused on those close to Kennedy…Nehru. Today the focus is on technology. That’s the difference in mindset,” Vaishnaw said. .

