MEPs call for ‘blanket’ ban on detention and removal of child asylum seekers
A cross-party committee of MPs has called for a “blanket” ban on detaining and returning asylum-seeking children to Rwanda, which their chairman says goes further than other previous interventions on the government’s controversial policy.
The Women and Equalities Committee calls on the government to rule out any plans to detain or forcibly return child asylum seekers to Rwanda, as part of its report on the UK asylum process, published today today.
The inquiry looked at legislation on the government’s asylum plans, including the Nationality and Borders Act, the UK’s agreement with Rwanda and the Illegal Migration Bill which is still pending. examination course in Parliament.
Committee chair Caroline Nokes said PolicyHome that she has “very serious concerns” about the government’s approach to child asylum seekers, and thinks the new legislation could clash with the old Children’s Act.
“The government is still talking about removing unaccompanied children when they turn 18,” she explained.
“He refuses to rule out the removal of accompanied children, so you could very easily have a situation where the Children’s Act clashes head-on with the Illegal Migration Bill.”
She added: ‘I think our report is basically saying to the government, you have to rethink the whole idea of removing children and recognize that they are entitled to the protection of the law in this country.’
When asked later if she thought the committee’s report went beyond previous interventions on the issue, Nokes said: “We said children should not be detained and children should not be detained. should not be returned to Rwanda. I think it probably goes deeper than anything. else we’ve seen so far.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made it one of the government’s five priorities to stop small boat crossings and reduce the number of people crossing the Channel illegally.
PolicyHome previously reported on attempts by members of all parties and all chambers to change the Illegal Migration Bill, in particular how it affects children.
These include a Labor peer’s proposal to exempt unaccompanied children from inadmissibility, and the government’s acceptance of Tory MP Tim Loughton’s proposed amendment, which sought to restrict powers to remove unaccompanied children from the country.
The Illegal Migration Bill is due to return to the House of Lords on Wednesday when it enters report stage, usually when peers table amendments for votes.
Nokes said PolicyHome that she personally ‘was very enthusiastic that our report would refer to all children, not just unaccompanied children’ and later said that she thought MPs across Parliament ‘are very convinced that we have a duty to protect children”.
She predicted that a number of amendments involving children will pass the Second Chamber in the coming weeks and end up in a so-called ‘ping-pong’ with the Commons, where the chambers continue to amend each other .
The report also raises concerns about the housing of vulnerable people under government schemes – including single women, mothers and LGBT people – and MPs call for an ‘urgent review’ of safeguards for vulnerable people in housing of asylum.
They also say temporary accommodation is ‘unacceptable’ and called for risk assessments to be carried out on all accommodation facilities before women, families, children or LGBT people at risk of hate crime are accommodated alongside single men.
A Home Office spokesperson said: ‘Through the Illegal Migration Bill we will stop the boats by detaining those who come to the UK illegally and quickly returning them to a safe third country or their country of origin. It is only fair that we protect the most vulnerable by not creating incentives for criminal gangs to target specific groups.
“We have amended the bill to clarify that an unaccompanied child under the age of 18 can only be deported in very limited circumstances. Where a decision to remove is made, the detention will be as short as possible with the necessary support arrangements in place.
