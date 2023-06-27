White House Condemns Harassment of WSJ Journalist Who Asked Prime Minister Modi About Human Rights: Completely Unacceptable

Biden administration officials have condemned the online harassment campaign against a Wall Street Journal reporter who questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on human rights during a White House press conference on Tuesday. last week.

“It is totally unacceptable and contrary to the very principles of democracy that … were laid out last week during the state visit,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said of the online trolling targeting White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, then added that “we are committed to freedom of the press” and “condemn any attempt to intimidate or harass a journalist”.

At a White House press conference, Siddiqui raised concerns about the rights of religious minorities and freedom of expression in India. Siddiqui said “many human rights groups claim your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics”, and asked “what steps are you and your government prepared to take. to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to defend freedom of expression.”

Modi, who rarely responds to reporters, expressed surprise at the question.

In India’s democratic values, there is absolutely no discrimination, neither on the basis of caste, creed, age or any kind of geographical location,” Modi said through from a translator in response to Siddiqui.

Indeed, India is a democracy. And as President Biden also mentioned, India and America are the two countries, democracy is in our DNA. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs through our veins. We live in democracy,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi visited the United States last week. During his visit, he attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs. He was given a solemn welcome and a guard of honor at the White House upon his arrival.

He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a State Dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President American Kamala Harris.

Updated: June 27, 2023, 08:05 IST