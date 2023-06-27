Former President Donald Trump will stop in Pickens, some wonder if the city is ready





PICKENS, SC —

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make a campaign stop in Pickens on July 1. Some people wonder if the city is ready to host an event of this magnitude.

“Who will stand up and say that I am responsible if something happens,” said a neighbor.

“Do we have plans in place for cleanup,” another neighbor said.

“Are we sure we want Trump in our city? said a citizen of the town of Pickens.

City leaders reassured people Monday that they will find the answers.

“We expected to make 100% of the decisions with 2% of the information,” City of Pickens Fire Chief Chris Elrod said.

The town of Pickens is expected to grow eight times on Saturday. Mayor Fletcher Perry said around 20,000 people would come to town to see the former president.

Pickens City Police Chief Randal Beach said they are working around the clock to prepare. This includes choosing an entry point, weapons detection equipment and checking that there are places to park.

“It’s my responsibility. I have faith in my partners. There will be SLED components. There will be DNR components, Spartanburg, Greenville County, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office,” Chief Beach said. “Highest number of police ever on duty in the town of Pickens on a lazy Saturday afternoon, two. You’re going to have over 100”

Chief Elrod added that everyone would be on deck for them as well.

“You will have medical carts. You will have walking teams. You will have more transport trucks. We will have a treatment room. We will have doctors, we will have nurses, we will have paramedics, we will have everything to reassure the safety of people coming to visit our city this weekend,” Chief Elrod said.

However, will that be enough?

I am convinced that we are ready to handle this. If not, we have the resources available to come and help,” said Mayor Perry.

Chief Beach encouraged people to be patient this weekend and if you have any questions, please call the City of Pickens Police Department.

