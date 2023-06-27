From the Great Wall to the Great Hall: Hipkins Set to Meet Xi Jinping | June 27, 2023





Universities will get a temporary increase in funding to tackle declining enrollment and cost-cutting measures, governments confirmed this afternoon. While recent attention has been largely focused on the struggles at universities in Otago and Victoria, the education minister says the $128 million in new funding will be split across all degree-granting institutions in 2024 and 2025. Other institutions have already managed a drop in student numbers. We did not want to disadvantage institutions which, in some cases, had already made difficult decisions, Jan Tinetti said in a statement. Currently, our higher education institutions are experiencing an unexpected drop in national enrollment and increasing cost pressures. Moreover, although international registrations are increasing, they remain well below pre-Covid levels. Similar issues are faced by tertiary providers around the world. Cabinet has also asked for a report by the end of July on whether the recently announced changes pose a threat to national capacity or program delivery, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. And there will also be a review of funding for higher education. The current financial situation of some higher education institutions highlights the need to take a broader look at how our higher education system is funded and financed. Decisions on the scope and approach of the review will be made before the end of 2023. The new funding comes from underspent funds in the education sector, including lower-than-expected enrollment under the tuition-free program. The government has heard the concerns of the sector. When we began our budget process, universities and other degree providers were anticipating an increase in enrollment. The opposite has happened, and it’s clear there’s a need for additional support, Tinetti said. The funding will be invested over the next two years, Robertson said, increasing grants by 4% in 2024 and 2025. That’s on top of a 5% budget increase this year. The higher education funding model has proven unsustainable, Robertson said. There is now a 9% funding increase over the next two years. It gives them an opportunity to review the proposals that have been made, but it’s been a long-standing problem for some. It was a significant increase in funding, Robertson said, but he wouldn’t call it a bailout. According to figures provided by the government, the University of Auckland and the University of Otago will raise the most new funding in 2024 and 2025, around $14.5 million and $10.5 million per year (in more than the 5% increase already announced in this year’s budget). Victoria University, which is currently struggling with a projected $33 million shortfall and potentially hundreds of staff losses, will receive just over $12 million more over the next two years. I think there are reasonable questions to ask about how the money has been spent lately, Robertson said. I know that on campuses across the country, many staff affected by the proposed cuts have voiced exactly these concerns.

