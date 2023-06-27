Experts: Trump begs fans to donate to campaign but embezzles them for personal benefit





Former President Donald Trump is diverting money he raised during his 2024 presidential campaign to a political action committee which he used to pay his personal legal fees, according to The New York Times.

Disclosure text on digital fundraising platform WinRed for Trump’s presidential campaign has been updated to state that 10% of the money raised will be sent to the Save America PAC, which funded Trump’s legal bills in the past. When Trump first launched his campaign, 99 cents of every dollar went to his campaign while only one cent was directed to the Save America PAC.

“President Trump’s Save America PAC has had a questionable fundraising record,” Temidayo Aganga-Williams, a partner at Selendy Gay Elsberg and former lead investigative counsel for the House Jan. 6 Committee, told Salon. “Now President Trump continues to exploit his political base by once again raising funds for his personal benefit.”

The impact of Trump’s legal battles is evident in increased legal spending by the Save America PAC, according to documents filed by the Federal Election Commission. These expenses would have increased from $1.9 million to $14.6 million in 2022.

The former president’s legal bills piled up after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges related to a silent payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and another indictment, including violations of the Espionage Act resulting from his possession of classified material and government records after leaving the White House.

“The New York trial is scheduled for March and the federal trial for August 2024,” Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Salon. “Trump will try to push back the dates, of course, but he has to be prepared for the possibility that the judges won’t agree and he has to face a jury before the November 2024 election. There’s also the possibility of an indictment in Georgia, so for both legal and political reasons, Trump has shifted his priorities to funding his legal battles for now.”

Since his second indictment, several attorneys have left Trump’s legal team with two hours of resignation after being charged with “felony violation of our national security laws” and “participation in a conspiracy to obstruct the justice”.

His history of treating lawyers like personal fixers and not paying their fees has made him a difficult client to work with, experts say.

“Any attorney who takes Trump’s case must be prepared to take the case to trial because Trump won’t accept any deal, nor will the Justice Department offer one,” Rahmani said. “It’s also possible the attorney will lose other cases because Trump is a controversial client. Federal judges are making it difficult for attorneys to walk away from a case because of a client’s nonpayment. The attorneys can ask for a large advance to represent Trump in his federal case, and Trump needs the money to cover his legal fees now.”

It remains unclear whether Trump will try to use his campaign funds to pay for attorneys and whether such a course of action would potentially violate spending regulations, but his track record remains under scrutiny.

“After the 2020 election, President Trump’s political operation raised hundreds of millions of dollars claiming the funds were needed to fight voter fraud,” Aganga-Williams said. “Despite the stated goal, Trump’s team diverted much of the money to its Save America PAC, spending very little to fight the election results.”

He added that federal officials, including the Justice Department and the Federal Election Commission, will continue to closely monitor Trump’s political fundraising.

