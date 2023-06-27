Politics
Boris Johnson’s particular conservative conversion
In his last column for the To post, Boris Johnson shoots among other things on the left-handed twittersphere. Let us not forget, this would be the same Boris Johnson who, during his time as Prime Minister, told us there was nothing wrong with being awake; who seemed remarkably indifferent to mass illegal immigration; who nodded gleefully through the Bank of England printing funny money like there was no tomorrow (you’d never guess, but it turned out there was, and we are now living in this tomorrow). He even, bizarrely, described the invasion of Ukraine as a prime example of toxic masculinity.
Is there anything buried under Downing Street? A cursed Viking funerary boat? Some kind of electronic device that projects a conservative damping field? Perhaps even a piece of anti-conservative, blue rather than green, kryptonite planted by Gordon Brown in April 2010?
Because Boris is not the only Tory who suddenly remembers that he is a Tory when, or at least soon after, he leaves the cabinet. David Frost, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries have all come back to life, or in some cases what passes for it, after their various departures and defenestrations. Maybe some of that fighting spirit might have been worth a punt when they were actually ministers?
At least Suella Braverman seems immune to the phenomenon, but her case is even stranger, as she regularly lambastes the government while still being part of it. She recently showed up at a Conservative convention to complain about the Chancellor who is currently Home Secretary.
If that’s how it is now, imagine the scene after the almost inevitable bloodshed in the next election. We’ll see Grant Shapps with his own show on GB News Shapps Snaps surly about wacky southpaws, pinko teachers and the woke BBC. Oliver Dowden will oppose The Bleeding Heart Benefactors and The Blob. Gillian Keegan, who seems to find her current job as education secretary a little embarrassing, and would clearly prefer to have a nice glass of wine in the garden, will wear a female human adult t-shirt and stand outside the bookcases shouting HANDS EXCLUDING OUR CHILDREN! among drag queens.
This is all quite strange. But then we have the perhaps even stranger reaction of people complaining that the problem with the government is that they are far too conservative, in a Thatcher way. If Mrs. Thatcher’s speech sounds old-fashioned to me in the mid-fifties, to Gen Z it must sound antediluvian. We might as well be discussing Nik Kershaw and Tripods for all it will mean to them. And then there is the representation of the basic and boring principle of the free market as a kind of blade runner dystopia.
The free market, after all, only pays attention to the true cost of things. Another way of saying the truth. We forgot that it was not rampant capitalism but government interference that triggered our longstanding malaise in the 2000s. Banks and financial institutions only behaved like banks and institutions with fake information, i.e. blow up the economy and then charge the public for the fun.
There is a particular idea overseas that the printing of money, lockdowns, massive increases in spending, exorbitant corporate taxes and even everything Liz Truss thought she was doing came from the Thatcherite principle of a sound currency. Aditya Chakrabortty in the Guardian last week product alarming and accurate statistics, then attributed everything to Mrs Thatcher’s long-term harmful influence. He complains about low growth and then says the answer is redistribution rather than growth.
That is the problem ? Too much growth? It’s like angrily demanding that the England football team do better and stop winning the World Cup. Hilariously, this demand for crushing equal impoverishment for all is always advanced by those who complain the loudest about poverty and austerity.
It’s about living in the world you want, but being so blinded by tribalism that you can’t even see it. Jeremy Hunt is the greatest and most powerful ally of the Descendants. It does a fantastic job of lowering living standards and stifling business. Just because he’s been to Charterhouse and wears nice ties doesn’t mean he’s not, even unwittingly, one of the decliners.
Until he leaves or, as seems likely, is expelled from Downing Street. Away from the nefarious influence of this hidden kryptonite, he’ll start raving about left-handed luvvies and state-funded lawyers and say now, just give me ten minutes in charge, I’ll get this sorted soon.
