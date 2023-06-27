Beijing downplays Wagner mutiny as experts say China may reassess partnership with Russia

As the fighters of the Wagner mercenary group return to their bases after an abortive mutiny, the Russian deputy foreign minister is busy meeting his Chinese counterparts in Beijing.

However, only a one-line press release was issued after two official meetings that made no mention of the short-lived rebellion.

“Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko in Beijing and exchanged views with him on China-Russia relations and international and regional issues of common concern,” the statement said.

It was unclear whether the meeting was scheduled or a last-minute arrangement between Beijing and Moscow. No additional information about the closed meetings has been made public.

Reaction to developments inside Russia could hint at a possible shift in dynamics between Beijing, Moscow and the West, as experts debate whether China will reassess its partnership with Russia.

US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, speaking at a Center for Strategic and International Studies forum in Washington, said the brief uprising would have been “disturbing” for Beijing.

“It would be fair to say that recent developments in Russia have unsettled the Chinese leadership,” Campbell said, without giving further details.

A day after the failed rebellion, the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared the matter “Russia’s internal affair”, and added: “As Russia’s friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic coordination partner for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development.” and prosperity.”

But while Beijing officials remained publicly tight-lipped about the incident, it was a different story on Chinese social media, where users were finding creative ways to talk about what was happening in Russia.

How did the mutiny unfold on Chinese social media?

Mercenary leader Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District. ( )

Over the weekend, a flurry of social media posts flooded China’s version of Weibo on Twitter, wondering if the mercenary group’s actions could bring about change in the war in Ukraine.

Others wondered how a successful mutiny in Russia might affect China.

Yang Han, a former Chinese diplomat, suggested that although there was censorship on the chat, there were probably too many posts and they were too creative for Chinese censors to delete them all.

For example, people frequently used the name of a historical Chinese rebel to refer to the mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Initially, they used the name “An Lushan”, an 8th century general who was best known for his rebellion in Tang dynasty China, in place of the name of the leader of the Wagner group.

But later, when the mutiny was aborted, social media users mocked Mr Prigozhin’s swift about-face, calling him “Song Jiang”, a 12th-century rebel who eventually surrendered to the Chinese imperial court.

“It’s more free to discuss ancient Chinese history. The Chinese have been making fun of these names all weekend long,” Dr Yang said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation after mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin called for armed rebellion. ( )

The hashtag ‘Putin accuses Wagner head of treason’ had 2.4 billion views on Weibo, while the hashtag ‘China says Wagner group incident is Russia’s internal affair’ had more than 150 million clicks.

A positionwhich received a lot of criticism and did not reflect the prevailing opinion on the site, spoke of potential geopolitical ramifications: “If they are really heading towards Moscow, there is a chance that war will be right next to our border . It would be difficult for China to remain indifferent in such a situation.”

But the official government view has also been reflected online. About 60 Chinese state media published articles on the country’s stance of non-interference in Russia’s short-lived mutiny.

As the fighters retreated, Chinese media began promoting a trending Kremlin video about how Russian President Vladimir Putin handled the Kremlin “rebellion”.

Many Weibo comments showed support for Mr Putin’s government.

“As long as Putin is here for a day, no trouble will succeed in Russia,” user Cbanzuo wrote.

Will China think about relations with Russia?

China showed its support for the Russian government after the short-lived mutiny. ( )

China has not condemned the war in Ukraine, abstained in United Nations votes on the conflict and has maintained close ties with its BRICS partner since the invasion.

Trade between the two nations has also increased dramatically, hitting a record US$190 billion ($283 billion) last year as Russia faced punitive economic sanctions from the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mr Putin have also pledged to raise the figure to $200 billion this year, and the countries have called their relationship a “boundless” partnership.

Beijing has also touted itself as a potential peacemaker, but Kyiv has said it will not accept any offers involving the loss of Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials are having high-level meetings with their Western counterparts.

The mutiny came as Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing, concluding his diplomatic debut in Europe.

Mr. Li had a series of bilateral meetings in Germany and France, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mr. Xi in Beijing last week.

Xi held no official dialogue with his Russian counterpart after his official visit to Moscow last March.

Jiang Yuan, an expert on China-Russia relations from the Queensland University of Technology, thinks China could rethink its relationship with Russia.

“Beijing may re-evaluate the value of its cooperation with Russia, especially in terms of how increased cooperation with Russia will affect its relationship with the EU,” he said.

“As the Chinese economy is not doing very well at the moment, China’s relationship with the EU seems more important.

“Russia’s influence is declining.”

Dr. Jiang said that although China does not want to risk the possibility of having a government in Russia closer to the West, it will have to readjust its foreign policy towards Russia.

“China certainly doesn’t want Putin’s government to fall,” he said, but added that Russia’s influence is waning as China’s is growing, pointing to a summit Beijing hosted with Central Asian countries in May.

“It’s hard to imagine that 10 years ago, for example, Beijing could have held a China-Central Asia summit without caring about Russia’s feelings.”

Alexander Korolev, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of New South Wales, said China’s reaction to the mutiny showed that Beijing was not overly concerned about what was happening outside. interior of Russia.

“The mere fact that Xi Jinping didn’t reach out to Putin shows that he didn’t pay much attention to what was happening in Russia,” Dr Korolev said.

He said that China and Russia needed each other and he doubted their diplomatic relations would change much, especially if China did not want to change its position on Taiwan and further develop its relationship with the United States. .

Some doubt that there will be much change in Sino-Russian relations. ( )

“China needs a strong partner. China doesn’t really have any allies. The importance of strategic partnership with Russia will not go away,” he said.

“This relationship is mainly driven by factors outside of Russia.

“It doesn’t matter who runs the country [Russia]as long as external circumstances do not change, states tend to behave in the same way.”

