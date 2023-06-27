Prime Minister Modi to announce the 2nd Karnatakas Vande Bharat Express today | bangalore





The Karnatakas-exclusive Vande Bharat Express, which will link Bengaluru and Dharwad, will be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to the South Western Railway (SWR). The second Karnatakas Vande Bharat Express, which will link Bengaluru and Dharwad, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to the South Western Railway (SWR). (excl. tax) A test run of the express train was successfully held on June 19 from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station in Bengaluru to Dharwad and back. This will be the second Vande Bharat train to be launched by Modi in Karnataka, following the launch of the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat train in November last year. It was the first Vande Bharat Express for South India. Read | PM Modi will inaugurate 5 new Vande Bharat trains tomorrow: Details here The inaugural Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru special (train number 07305) will be signaled in Dharwad at 10:30 a.m. on June 27 and depart for KSR Bengaluru five minutes later. During the test, the express train successfully ran at a speed of up to 110 km/h on the 350 km line with a total section of 489 km. The train will have a journey time of 6 hours and 25 minutes, about 30 minutes less than before. The train, with an air-conditioned chair car and an executive car, will only stop at Yeshwantpur, Davangere and Hubballi once it begins regular operations. Yeshwantpur, Davanagere and Hubballi would be the commercial stops, while main maintenance would be at KSR Bengaluru. It will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays. Details of the pricing structure are awaited. Read here: Vande Bharat Express trains are now operational on 17 routes in India. See the full list The express train will link the major cities of the state – Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere with the state capital, Bengaluru. It will greatly benefit tourists, students and industrialists, etc. from the region and will be about 30 minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Read here: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat canceled When meeting with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on May 31, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that all necessary preparations for the launch of the second Vande Bharat train have been completed. All necessary preparations for the start of rail service have been completed. The minister promised to launch the second Vande Bharat train in the state by July, he had said. The launch of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi Dharwad has been planned for some time but has been delayed due to the electrification of the downline between the two cities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/bengaluru-news/pm-to-flag-off-karnataka-s-2nd-vande-bharat-express-today-101687808246506.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos