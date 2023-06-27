Trump says he had a ‘secret’ document and can’t declassify it





An audio clip obtained by CNN shows Trump saying he has a “highly confidential” document. Trump also says in the 2021 clip that if we were still president, he might declassify him. The clip contradicts Trump’s claims that all the records he owned were already declassified. Loading Something is loading.

In a 2021 leaked audio, published Monday by CNN, former President Donald Trump is about as blunt as he gets in acknowledging that he knows a document he has is “secret,” which he doesn’t know. hasn’t been declassified and that if he was still president he could declassify him.

The audio appears to run counter to what has been Trump’s defense since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago compound and residence last year: that he had declassified all documents he had, even though there was no record of him having done so.

The audio, obtained and released by CNN, was originally obtained by federal prosecutors investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents. CNN reported the existence of the audio late last month and that it was key evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump. A partial transcript of the audio was included in the unsealed indictment against Trump, who pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

The 2-minute recording appears to capture Trump discussing documents detailing a potential attack on Iran.

Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, said on Twitter on Monday that the audio clip was “even more damning than what it reads in the indictment.”

Adding: “Trump used a document he admits was classified as a prop to brag and feel important.”

In the audio, Trump says “I have a big stack of papers” as it sounds like someone is rummaging through the pages. The details of the conversation are unclear, but Trump says the documents he has prove he’s right, but he can’t share them because they’re “secret.”

“It totally wins my case, you know,” Trump said, “except it’s like highly confidential, secret, it’s secret information.”

Another person on the audio, who CNN says was an aide, jokes that “Hillary” would print the document, presumably in reference to Hillary Clinton. “No, she would send it to Anthony Weiner,” jokes Trump.

Trump and an aide then appear to discuss what they can do with the papers, with the aide saying, “We’ll have to try to”

“Declassify it”, the Trump cut. “See, as president I could have declassified it, now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.”

The audio clip shared by CNN ends with Trump saying to someone, “Hey bring some Cokes please.”

CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 27, 2023

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In an interview with Fox News last week, Trump said, “There were no documents. It was a huge amount of papers and everything that talked about Iran and stuff.”

“And it may or may not have been withheld, but it wasn’t a document. I didn’t have a document per se. There was nothing to declassify. It was newspaper articles, articles magazines and articles,” Trump continued. .

A federal grand jury indicted Trump earlier this month on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act for “willful withholding of national defense information.”

Because the recording is from 2021, it’s unclear if the specific document Trump is referring to was turned over to the National Archives before August 2022, or if it was among the thousands the FBI recovered in the raid.

