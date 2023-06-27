Politics
The turmoil unleashed by the Yevgeny Prigozhins Wagner group on Vladimir Putin is an ugly historical reminder for China
China’s brief Republican experience was quickly overcome by a contest between military groups. Yuan died in 1916, shortly after attempting to have himself declared the new emperor.
For the next decade and a half, China was divided into regions ruled by local armies. The term warlord (junfa) has been used pejoratively to describe their commanders. Patriot activists lamented that the danger facing China had become twofold: imperialism from without, warlords from within.
The effects of a divided authority were obvious and sinister. No ruler could claim all of China, and military leaders constantly formed alliances that crumbled amid infighting.
These warriors fought for one of the few reliable sources of tax revenue, the Maritime Customs Service, which was run by foreigners but provided revenue to any government that held power in Beijing. Constitutional government has become a dead letter.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was created as a party army and not as a national army. This is still its status today.
This fall in the northern hemisphere will mark the centenary of the 1923 Chinese presidential election won by a warlord named Cao Kun, who bribed his way to power. To be fair, not all warlords were entirely venal: Yan Xishan of Shanxi Province was known for his social reforms, such as outlawing the practice of binding young girls’ feet.
For some in China, a weak government was something of a blessing because it meant that political dissidents, such as communists and writers in trouble with the authorities, could flee to another jurisdiction. Yet overall, the greatest suffering under the warlords was among the people who were unwitting victims or conscripts on the front lines of the constant battles between the different sides: China’s urban and rural population .
The origins of the problem date back half a century before the 1911 revolution. Between 1850 and 1864, a brutal civil war, the Taiping Rebellion, rocked eastern China. The ruling Qing dynasty was trying to quell an insurrection led by a man who believed he was Jesus’ younger brother.
For years, the Imperial armies could not deal with the Taiping rebels. Eventually the emperor had to allow the provincial leaders to raise their own armies to fight them. This tactic succeeded, but at the cost of a decentralization of military power from the center to the provinces. As the dynasty weakened, local military leaders grew in strength. After the fall of the last emperor, they became militaristic warlords.
In 1928, nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek established a government that theoretically unified China. Yet he spent much of the next 10 years fighting rival military leaders as well as the Communists (forcing the latter on the famous Long March in 1934).
In 1937, war broke out with Japan, and in some cases warlords made their own deals with the invaders, seeking to preserve their regional power. The war also gave new strength to the insurgent Communist Party. Mao Zedong, one of its rising leaders, observed that power springs from the barrel of a gun. Therefore, he concluded, the Party commands the gun, and the gun should never be allowed to command the Party.
Mao kept his word. Once the communists won the civil war in 1949, Mao decided to crush all possible alternative sources of power in China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was created as a party army and not as a national army. This is still its status today.
Even now, nearly 75 years after the founding of the People’s Republic, the thought of political upheaval backed by military force sends shivers down the spine of Chinese leaders. There were many rumors that Bo Xilai, the top Party official purged in 2012, had conversations with rogue army chiefs in a bid to seize power.
Shortly after coming to power, President Xi Jinping ensured that the PLA was firmly under Party control by purging many generals.
This week, as they follow Putin’s cover story having to admit that a major Russian city was occupied by a rival army, China’s Politburo will have no doubt that its ruthlessness in military matters has paid off.
Rana Mitter is Professor of Modern Chinese History and Politics at Oxford University.
