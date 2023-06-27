Politics
Narendra Modi | Narendra Modi’s request to JP Nadda after returning from overseas tour raises question
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Delhi in the early hours of Monday after a 6-day visit to the United States and Egypt and asked BJP Chairman JP Nadda, who had led a group of BJP leaders to receive him at the airport, what was happening in the country.
Nadda, according to a PTI report quoting a BJP MP who was present, replied: the country is happy.
But Modis’ question to Nadda raised another question: Wasn’t the prime minister monitoring what was going on at home while he was away?
When traveling abroad, the Prime Minister is accompanied by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Yet two BJP MPs who were at the airport said Modi asked Nadda how things were going in India.
He (PM Modi) asked Nadda ji how is it going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders are reaching out to people with his government’s nine-year report card, and the country is happy, PTI has quoted BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as said.
Another BJP MP, Parvesh Verma, who was also at the airport, reportedly told reporters that the prime minister asked what was happening in the country and how the party’s public outreach program was going.
Unlike in the past, the BJP this time did not hold a big welcome despite claiming a historic visit to the US and Egypt. Only a group of MPs and Delhi party leaders led by Nadda were at the airport.
Only last month, when Modi returned from his three-country visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, a large crowd of BJP leaders and workers gathered at the airport to receive him with drums, placards and slogans. A stage was also set up outside the airport and Modi and the other leaders delivered speeches.
Privately, party leaders said a big show was avoided as Modi was to hold a cabinet meeting in the morning and Nadda was to travel to Kerala to hold rallies as part of public awareness to mark the 9 years of the Modi government. There was, however, no official statement from the government about the cabinet meeting.
Modi has so far remained silent on the violence in Manipur. Reports, citing sources, said Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the prime minister on the situation in the state. There was also no official statement about it.
A statement from the government’s publicity wing, the Press Information Bureau, however said that Prime Minister Modi would visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday to report 5 Vande Bharat express trains. Madhya Pradesh is expected to go to the polls later this year. Modi is also due to attend a party program and hold a rally.
The beating drum of ministers during Modis’ visit continued. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was delegated to the BJP headquarters on Monday the fourth minister after Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri and Nirmala Sitharaman to praise the visit of the US and Egyptian Prime Ministers. Briefings at party headquarters showed the official trip was aimed at extracting political mileage.
Vaishnaw, who was called to resign after the Odisha train crash which was the country’s worst this century, said that for the United States, an economic superpower, to grant equal partner status to India was a great achievement and it was all down to the work of Modis over the past 9 years.
He said Modi received a series of genuine standing ovations during his address to the joint session of the US Congress. Even the President got up and joined in the standing ovation. It is an honor for 140 million Indians, he said.
