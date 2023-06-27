White House reacts to harassment of journalist who questioned Prime Minister Modi on rights | Latest India News





The White House has strongly condemned the online harassment faced by a Wall Street Journal reporter who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of religious minority rights during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden in Washington on June 22. Spokesman John Kirby said the reported harassment was completely unacceptable and contrary to the very tenets of democracy that were set out during Prime Minister Modi’s state visit last week. Wall Street Journal White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui interviews U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023. ( REUTERS) Biden administration on online harassment of WSJ reporters “It is completely unacceptable and contrary to the very principles of democracy that … were laid out last week during the state visit,” Kirby said Monday during a press briefing. Prime Minister Modi quizzed on human rights abuses During his first state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi, in a rare instance, answered questions from reporters during a joint press conference with President Biden held at the White House. Siddiqui asked about the rights of religious minorities in India. The White House correspondent asked: “Many human rights groups claim that your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics. What steps are you and your government prepared to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and uphold freedom of expression? (ALSO READ: Barack Obama talks about Muslim minorities in India’ as PM Modi meets Joe Biden. Congress reacts) In response, the Prime Minister expressed surprise at the question and said in Hindi: In India’s democratic values, there is absolutely no discrimination, neither on the basis of caste, creed, age or any other type of geographical location. He further added: Indeed, India is a democracy. And as President Biden also mentioned, India and America, both countries, democracy is in our DNA. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs through our veins. We live democracy. Siddiqui facing online trolling Since then, Siddiqui has encountered trolling online on various social media platforms. “Since some have chosen to take stock of my personal background, it just seems fair to provide a fuller picture. Sometimes identities are more complex than they appear,” she tweeted on Saturday, sharing photos of herself wearing an Indian cricket team shirt and another photo of her and her father watching India win the 2011 Cricket World Cup. What does Prez Biden think of PM Modis’ response? Asked about President Biden’s response to Prime Minister Modi’s response on human rights, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: I think it’s up to the Prime Minister to respond and all of you to criticize or write. I’m not going to discuss it here. (ALSO READ: India-US friendship among world’s most important, says Biden) She also underscored Kirby’s message by adding, We are committed to freedom of the press, which is why we had the press conference last week. The press secretary said: We certainly condemn any effort to intimidate or harass any journalist trying to do their job.

