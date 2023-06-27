Report: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in talks to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, marking their first meeting in six years, as detailed in a Times of Israel report. The visit, which is scheduled for next month, comes after recent talks between the two nations. The Times of Israel, citing unidentified sources in Israel, reported that the purpose of the visit is to send a signal to Washington that Israel has alternative policy options. This decision underlines Israel's desire to strengthen its ties with China and diversify its international relations.

Netanyahu's visit to China has significant political and economic implications for both countries. China has steadily increased its presence in the Middle East, notably through its Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to strengthen economic connectivity and cooperation between Asia, Europe and the Africa. Israel, on the other hand, is known for its technological advancements and innovation, making it an attractive partner for China in various sectors. In meeting with President Xi Jinping, Netanyahu aims to explore potential collaborations in areas including technology, trade and security. The visit could also pave the way for increased Chinese investment in Israel's high-tech industry and infrastructure projects. Moreover, the meeting between Netanyahu and Xi Jinping could have geopolitical implications. Israel has always been a close ally of the United States, receiving substantial military and financial aid. However, recent tensions between the Israeli government and the Biden administration over issues such as the Iran nuclear deal have strained relations.

By reaching out to China, Netanyahu is signaling to Washington that Israel has alternative partners and policy options. The move could potentially give Israel more leverage in its negotiations with the United States and allow it to pursue its own interests more independently. Moreover, Netanyahu's visit to China comes at a time when China is seeking to expand its influence in the Middle East. China has actively engaged with countries in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, to secure its energy supplies and promote its geopolitical interests. For China, Israel's advanced technology and expertise in sectors such as cybersecurity and agriculture are highly valuable. By strengthening its ties with Israel, China can access advanced technologies and knowledge, which can contribute to its own economic development and national security. Ultimately, Netanyahu's planned visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping signifies Israel's intention to diversify its international relations and explore new opportunities. The meeting has significant political, economic and geopolitical implications for both countries. It will be interesting to see the results of this meeting and how it will shape the future dynamic between Israel, China and the United States. Source: Bloomberg

