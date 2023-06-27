Rishi Sunak is not allowed to lecture Keir Starmer on the character

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

What exactly will Rishi Sunak’s conservatives campaign on in the next general election? What remarkable achievements can they offer voters? A strong economy? A robust NHS? Decent public services? Declining immigration? Honest and competent governance? All of the above would be overkill, to put it mildly.

No, we got a glimpse of Sunaks’ strategy when he was interviewed by BBC Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday June 25. Most sane people probably had better things to do than watch a political talk show on a glorious Sunday morning in late June, so let me recap.

Sitting in the garden of No 10, Kuenssberg asked Sunak if he agreed with the Privileges Committee’s verdict that Boris Johnson knowingly lied to the House of Commons about partygate, and why he avoided the House of Commons vote on the issue last week. Give the Prime Minister plenty of flannel on how he supported the work of the committees but couldn’t vote on his report because he was attending a charity fundraising event. Again, he did not explicitly condemn the conduct of his predecessors.

But then he added what was clearly a prepared line: I’m not interested in pleading the past about Boris Johnson. He is no longer a deputy. The choice in the next election is between me and Keir Starmer. In fact, what I demonstrated by resigning from Boris Johnson’s government was that I was ready to stand up for my principles. Keir Starmer sat there for four years next to Jeremy Corbyn saying he was the right person to lead the country. LAW? That says a lot about his principles, and my resignation says a lot about mine.

Here we have it. Sunak plans to go low and personal. He plans to turn the election into a referendum on his character and that of Starmers. And he plans to paint Starmer as an apologist and enabler for Corbyns.

I wouldn’t go as far as comedian Ben Elton, who called Sunak a lying, narcissistic sociopath in a later interview with Kuenssberg and sparked furious protests in the right-wing press. BBC accused of anti-Tory bias as Ben Elton calls Rishi Sunak a narcissistic sociopath, the The telegraph of the day fumed. The BBC blasted after comedian Ben Elton launched a furious rant at Rishi Sunak, the Daily Express protested.

But I share Elton’s outrage at Sunak’s ugly jibe.

Yes, Sunak resigned as Chancellor last July, but he only did so after it became clear that Johnson’s scandal-ridden premiership was imploding and after Sajid Javid, the Secretary of Health, paved the way.

Prior to that day, Sunak had been the longest-serving minister in the Johnson government for two and a half years, not once complaining about the prime minister’s venality. He stayed silent while Johnson lied, broke the law, partied during Covid lockdowns, rewarded his buddies with peerages, jobs and government contracts, got into pointless fights with Europe, wasted big amounts of public money, attacked supposedly impartial institutions, reneged on his electoral promises and defended the misconduct of his ministers and deputies.

Worse still, Sunak as much as anyone else was responsible for Johnson reaching No. 10. A key moment in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership election came when he and two other rising Tory stars, Oliver Dowden and Robert Jenrick, declared their support for Johnson. in a gushing article in the Time.

Sunak is correct that Starmer served under Corbyn between 2016 and 2020, but the situations were hardly comparable. Corbyn was the Leader of the Opposition, not the Prime Minister. And as far as I remember, Starmer, as shadow Brexit secretary, did not meekly accept Corbyn’s de facto support for leave: he sought to maneuver Labor into backing a second referendum. .

Moreover, once Starmer supplanted Corbyn as Labor leader, he took decisive steps to remove all traces of Corbynism from the party. Anti-Semitism has been suppressed. Corbyns membership has been suspended. Only a tiny rump of Corbynites does not remain in positions of influence. As the Times Rachel Sylvester noted, former MPs such as Luciana Berger, Mike Gapes and Angela Smith, who left Corbyns’ Labor Party in disgust, have now joined. Berger is even mentioned as a Labor candidate against Corbyn in Islington North.

Unfortunately, the same cannot yet be said of Sunaks’ Conservative Party. Johnson may no longer be an MP, but he still has a significant following in the party as a whole, and he can still cause serious problems for his successor.

Sunak is too weak to condemn Johnson’s egregious conduct as prime minister or to rein in his apologists. He failed to stop Johnson’s outrageous resignation honors list. He retained Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. His Windsor executive was welcome, but he can’t admit Johnsons’ Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was a disaster.

There is certainly no sign that the likes of Rory Stewart or Nick Boles, or any of the many other decent centrist Tory stalwarts purged by Johnson, are considering joining a Reform Tory party.

It’s not hard to see why Sunak wouldn’t want to fight the looming election on the Conservatives’ record after 13 disastrous years in government. But it’s far from clear that he can win by showing up on the character issue either. As the prime minister parried Kuenssberg’s questions, viewers could hear Big Ben ringing in the background. It sounded like a death knell.

