Strengthening the Indo-Egyptian partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt





While most of the media attention has focused on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hugely successful visit to the United States, his stopover in Egypt is extremely noteworthy.

Modis’ two-day state visit on June 24-25, after a long hiatus of twenty-six years, was also hugely significant. This not only cemented Indo-Egyptian ties but strengthened India’s position as a leader in the global south.

India and Egypt have a long-standing bilateral relationship, rooted in their ancient civilizations. The Indus Valley Civilization and the Nile Valley Civilization coexisted and traded with each other. In contemporary times, Egypt’s role and influence in Africa and the Arab world, as well as its potential as a gateway to African markets and a partner in development cooperation, have contributed to deepening of India’s relations with Egypt over the years. Diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on August 18, 1947, just three days after India gained independence. But even before that, Mahatma Gandhi and Saad Zaghloul had a common vision of independence from the colonial power of their two nations. This continued in the close friendship between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and President Gamal Abdel Nasser, culminating in the Treaty of Friendship between the two countries in 1955. Since then, various high-level visits and exchanges have taken place to to strengthen the ties. Historical links The two countries have a rich cultural heritage and historical ties, providing a solid basis for mutual understanding and cooperation. During the Suez Crisis in 1956, India offered crucial support to Egypt. Most notably, India and Egypt were the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1961 in Belgrade, along with Ghana and Indonesia. During the bipolar era of the Cold War, when most nations aligned themselves with one of the two superpowers, joining either US-led NATO or the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact, the India and Egypt helped form the largest bloc, after the United Nations, of 120 nations that officially preferred not to take sides. In 1978, India also granted Egypt most favored nation trading partner status. Renewed bilateral relations After Modi took over as Indian Prime Minister in 2014, efforts were again renewed to improve relations. Earlier this year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebration on January 26. During his speech at Hyderabad House, he said: “The strengthening of cooperation in the field of defense is the best proof of the common will to usher in a strategic relationship between the two countries. Al Sisi also invited Modi to Egypt. During Modis’ current visit, he not only received Egypt’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Nile, from President Al Sisi, but the two leaders signed a pact to elevate relations between the two countries to a new high. strategic partnership. In addition, four other MoUs have also been signed to strengthen trade and defense ties. Bilateral trade between the two countries has rapidly increased to over $7 billion, with India becoming Egypt’s 6th largest trading partner. Egypt controls the Suez Canal, a crucial channel to the Mediterranean Sea. Nearly 12% of world trade passes through this route. With a population of over 105 million, Egypt is also the largest Arab state in the world. Moreover, sitting at the very top of Africa, close to the Middle East, it enjoys a formidable strategic location vis-à-vis these two geographies, which are vital to India’s interests. Modi’s tour included not only the obligatory trip to the Pyramid of Giza, perhaps the greatest wonder of the ancient world, but also the historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. Modi also paid tribute to Indian soldiers killed in World War I at the Heliopolis War Cemetery. Reinvigorated Relationships In his usual outreach to the Indian diaspora, Modi also made a point of having an encounter with the influential Dawoodi Bohra community, one of his earliest and constant supporters among Indian Muslims. As the global order evolves towards a multipolar configuration, with shifting geopolitical and economic dynamics, India’s deepening relationship with Egypt, a populous and influential player in the region, will play an important role in bolstering the world peace and prosperity. India must enhance its engagement, cooperation and presence in Egypt and other Arab countries to safeguard its interests and position. The just-concluded state visit by Prime Minister Modi, with high-level meetings, cultural interactions and discussions on key areas of cooperation, such as trade, defence, agriculture and tourism, reinvigorated the Indo-Egyptian partnership. India and Egypt can now move forward to enhance their strong and mutually beneficial relationship in the years to come. Makarand R. Paranjape @MakrandParanspe Makarand R. Paranjape is a professor of English at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views are personal.

