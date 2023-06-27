Maleeka Bokhari is moved after her meeting with Imran Khan





Video of former PTI MP Maleeka Bokhari interacting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the courtroom is going viral on social media.

Bokhari was among the PTI leaders arrested on charges of inciting arson on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan. After two weeks remaining in jail, she announced that she was quitting politics and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

She has not joined any other party and seems to stick to the PTI. After a break of a few weeks, Bokhari appeared in public and was seen interacting with Imran Khan in a courtroom.

She was dressed in a white lawyer’s dress with a black coat. Videos doing the rounds on social media show her crying after interacting with Imran Khan. She asked Imran Khan if he was okay.

This video is close to my heart and @MalBokhari has all my respect.

You can force people out of the party by threatening to hurt their children, but you can’t take the khan out of their hearts. pic.twitter.com/fVWpTMSX8a

— Jhanzaib (@Jhanzaib_S) June 26, 2023

The video suggests that Maleeka Bokhari is still part of the group of lawyers defending Imran Khan in several cases registered against him, including terrorism and alleged corruption cases.

After a brief silence, Maleeka Bokhari is once again active on social media, condemning the current government’s arrests and targeting of PTI leaders.

She expresses her disapproval and resentment in her tweets. Its resurgence alludes to its return to the party.

In March, she was targeted online with a fake video. An inappropriate video attributed to former lawmaker and PTI spokesperson on legal issues Maleeka Bokhari has sparked a social media storm, leading netizens to condemn the video.

Maleeka Bokhari has recently been the victim of dirty and deep false propaganda as video clips linked to her surfaced online on Sunday showing a woman in a compromising position.

Reacting to the clips, Maleeka Bokhari vowed to take action against those who promoted the dirty and malicious campaign. She said she had made laws to protect women, but she was not safe.

