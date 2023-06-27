Chris Hipkins meets Klaus Schwab, Vietnamese Prime Minister of the World Economic Forum, before the main meeting with Chinese Xi Jinping

He blames the bailout of ministerial meetings with Australia on planning, rather than clumsiness.

The apron goes off and Chippy Chef in China comes out. He was behind a barbecue, seasoning the sizzling seared beef.

But it was only an appetizer course for small central discussions on a global scale.

Hipkins stopped by a World Economic Forum meeting dubbed Summer Davos – the annual meeting of new champions.

He met the main man, the founder, Professor Klaus Schwab, and joined a panel on the state of the world.

“We’d like to see an open, outward-looking world. There’s a tendency in some parts of the world to be more inward-looking,” Hipkins said during the panel.

The Prime Minister also held a side meeting with the Vietnamese Prime Minister.

Everything was in preparation for today’s main course – a little conversation turned into a big conversation.

This is the pinnacle: Hipkins meeting Xi.

It comes as the government back home waters Australian reports of our Foreign Secretary’s tense meeting with his Chinese counterpart in March, described as an hour-long harangue.

“I would say China is very assertive in how they convey their interests,” Mahuta said on Tuesday.

National’s foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said: “I’ve read the story and I’m not sure that’s the interpretation that should be given entirely. I’m sure there’s had a trade and that it would have been vigorous both ways.”

All eyes are now on whether Hipkins will get his own disguise.

“I think it will be a solid discussion, but that’s the nature of a mature relationship,” Mahuta said.

“We don’t have to back down to say the things that need to be said because they are important to New Zealand’s interests.”

Important things like the war in Ukraine and the ongoing disputes over the South China Sea, but the goal was to get a meeting with President Xi.

“In the end, we managed to secure an invitation for our prime minister to visit us,” Mahuta said.

The golden invitation for little New Zealand to bring everything it has to China.

Mahuta has postponed a meeting with our Australian neighbors and friends scheduled for this week – she won’t explicitly say she was moved so as not to upset Beijing.

“There’s a whole range of things to consider, the sequence of our meetings, ensuring that we’re able to fully have the conversation that needs to take place,” she said.

“The main thing with Australia is that they are close partners. We want to have a full conversation. The meeting has been postponed, sorry the meeting has been postponed due to scheduling issues.”

Eliminate any risk of Hipkins having a clean run with Xi.