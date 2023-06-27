Turkish opposition lawmaker criticizes Erdogan for anti-LGBT rhetoric

Dozens of people have been arrested after Istanbul’s LGBT community marched in a defiant Pride Parade on Sunday despite police blockades and amid an increase in homophobic rhetoric from the government.

The marchers marched through the central liberal neighborhood of Nianta after police cut off access to their usual route near the city’s main central square, Taksim Square, and nearby areas. Metal fences crisscrossed much of the city’s center, including in Taksim Square, the site of anti-government protests in 2013.

Riot police followed the marchers and blocked off some areas of the neighborhood. But protesters managed to march through the streets, carrying rainbow signs and demanding increased rights.

Earlier in the day, activists unfurled a large rainbow flag at the side of a multi-level car park. And in the evening, a rainbow flag was hung on Galata Tower, one of Istanbul’s most popular landmarks.

Organizers said on Monday some of those detained were beginning to be released. Gökçe Gökçen, a member of Turkey’s parliament from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which focuses on human rights, said the government was exploiting religion in its comments against the LGBT community.

“Populist leaders prefer to create fake enemies or terrorists in order to hide the real issues and use people’s hatred and fear. It’s what [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan made against the LGBTQI community. Hate speech has been a very useful tool during the [recent] election campaign,” Gökçen wrote to The Media Line.

Parade organizers posted on Instagram, writing, “We won’t leave our spaces, you’ll get used to us. We are here today despite all your prohibitions and despite you. We declare that our struggle will not be contained in a single march, in a single week. We shout that every one of our marches is a pride march.

They also said the LGBT community was being driven out of public spaces. Baran Elma, a member of the Istanbul Freedom Lawyers Association, told The Media Line that Taksim had special symbolic value because it was where much of the LGBT community grew and where many of its members lived.

Organizers urged marchers not to walk alone for safety reasons and to take their ID cards and a food bank with them. Amnesty International said participants in the Pride Parade were arrested and at least one suffered head injuries.

The changing legality of Istanbul Pride

Pride parades were once legal in Istanbul, but were banned in 2015 by the city’s governor, who is linked to the national government. On Sunday evening, the governor tweeted that the future of the country depended on protecting the family as an institution and that any action to weaken it would not be allowed.

Erdogan and his allies used anti-LGBT rhetoric while campaigning for presidential and legislative elections in May, accusing the community of being against family values. Erdogan was re-elected and his coalition, led by the Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP), retained a majority.

Erdogan claimed the opposition was pro-LGBT. His then interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, who has since lost his portfolio, claimed that if Erdogan lost, the opposition would legalize same-sex marriage and marriage with animals. Elma said there has been an increase in anti-LGBT comments from politicians to appeal to right-wing voters.

“The main reason is to create an enemy and a threat through the family structure, to pose as heroes in this way, to make promises to eliminate these threats before the election, and finally to try to win the elections in this way,” Elma wrote in a message to The Media Line.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a swearing-in ceremony at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 2, 2023. (REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

The AKP-run Bursa Municipality canceled singer Melike Ahin’s performance at a festival the day after she spoke about LGBT rights at an awards ceremony.

“I believe that a day will come to this earth when we will no longer be judged or lynched for who we love, whom we kiss and where we bare or cover ourselves. … All my sisters, all queer … I know we have the power to cover every part of us that is hurt with compassion,” ahin said, according to the Duvar news site.

A 2020 study from Kadir Has University in Istanbul found that while 77% of respondents said same-sex relationships were against social norms, 45% supported equal rights for gay, bisexual and transgender people. .

The Turkish government has withdrawn from an Istanbul convention aimed at protecting women from gender-based violence. Members of the AKP also proposed a constitutional amendment on the protection of family and marriage, stipulating that marriage can only be between a man and a woman.

“The government has also declared that it will make a constitutional amendment. Although the details are not yet known, recent statements show that it would contain [a] fight against so-called perversion,” Gökçen wrote.