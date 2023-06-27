Prime Minister Modi pushes UCC forward at Bhopal event; talks about Pasmandas, Muslim women





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the development of Muslims in Pasmanda and argued fervently for a uniform civil code in Bhopal on Tuesday. He also denounced those who supported the “Triple Talaq” and said: “If it was an important aspect of Islam, then why is it not present in Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, in Syria and Bangladesh? He further claimed that Egypt “suppressed” the practice “80 to 90 years ago”, and that “some people want permission to discriminate against Muslim women all the time through the noose of the Triple Talaq “.

Modi also hit out at opposition parties trying to forge a united front. “I have never seen opposition parties squirm like they do now. Those who abused now do saashtaang pranaam, they prostrate. It is their constraint,” he said. “It is clear from their nervousness that the public has decided to bring the BJP government into the 2024 election. That is why these parties are panicking and have decided to mislead the public before the election, make false allegations and to gain power.

He also claimed that the opposition offered a “guarantee of corruption” and that it was the BJP worker’s greatest responsibility to enlighten the public about it.

Modi further made several corruption allegations against the opposition parties that had gathered at the Patna meeting last week. “From the helicopter to the submarine, there is no industry that has not fallen prey to the hand of Congress. Look at RJD, thousands of crore allegations they face. RJD corruption is so great that even the courts are tired. They pronounce the condemnations one after the other. In Tamil Nadu, DMK has allegations of collecting property illegally. Even TMC has allegations of over Rs 23,000 crore, the people of West Bengal cannot forget these corruption cases. The NCP has corruption allegations to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore… the scam meter of these parties never goes down,” he said. Speaking of the Uniform Civil Code, Modi said, “Muslim brothers and sisters in India should understand which political parties are trying to incite them and are trying to profit by destroying them. In the name of the Uniform Civil Code, they try to induce them. “The lives of our Muslim brothers and sisters in Pasmanda have been made hellish by those who vote for bank policy. They live a life of struggle. Nobody listens to them. They were so discriminated against, but there was no debate about it. Even today, Muslims in Pasmanda do not receive an equal share. They are considered untouchables,” Modi said. The BJP has been carrying out an active outreach program for the community since last year. Modi added: “They were discriminated against so much that several generations had to suffer. But the BJP will work for every citizen with the mindset of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. When our stand workers go with this mindset towards Muslim brothers and sisters and help them understand, then all misunderstandings will be cleared up. During his speech, Modi also said that the BJP will also win a historic majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which is why all opposition parties are scared. “That’s why they decided that one way or another, a few months before the election, power should be conquered in one way or another, by making false allegations and other methods sneaky.” After report of five Vande Bharat trains From Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal on Tuesday, Modi addressed BJP pit workers across the country via video conference call, calling them the “greatest power” in the party. “I am proud and happy to be part of this program. Some time ago I had occasion to report 5 Vande Bharat trains. I want to congratulate the people of MP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra for Vande Bharat connectivity,” he said during the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” program. He added, “So far, passengers from Bhopal to Delhi would have the joy of Vande Bharat express; now travel from Bhopal to Indore and Jabalpur will be fast and modern with all facilities.” Speaking to party stall workers, Modi said: “I know you are all working on your stalls and busy all year round. There are programs in the country to celebrate 9 years of central government. The hard work you have done, I regularly hear about it. When I was in America, even then, I received news of your efforts. That’s why, after coming from there, meeting you was more joyful. The greatest power of the BJP is all your karyakartas. He also thanked BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, Central and State governments for organizing the program. “Because I am meeting 10,000 polling booth workers today, every polling booth in the country is connected to us. Perhaps in the history of no political party there has been a basic program at one Meetings from CMs to mandal karya samitis have been going on for a long time, but a stand-up event is the first of its kind in history. “I’m glad you ask questions outside of day-to-day politics,” Modi told workers at the stand. “Booth is a unit that should never be considered small. We must stand above the political workers, we must make our identity friends of society in its happiness and its sadness. Feedback from the field is very important. If the PM and CM develop a successful policy, know that information at the booth level is powerful. » Modi also said that Madhya Pradesh has played a “great role in making the BJP the biggest political party in the world”. Addressing the rally, Deputy Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “BJP victory is important for the country and the states. The 5 Vidhan Sabha elections, let us resolve that under the leadership of Modi, we will win the cabins. If we win the booth, we will win the election. Let’s go to the electoral field with this state of mind. The BJP will win in all 5 states, and in 2024 we will win with a historic majority. Modi ji will rule our world. Later this year, assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh. The other four states that will go to the polls are Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram. Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for 2024. Chouhan added, “We are lucky to have originated in India, to be BJP booth workers. Under the guidance of Modi ji, a new history of development has been written. Wherever Modi ji goes, the world turns. When he went to America, he received standing ovations from American leaders on all 15 occasions he spoke during his visit. Modi is not only our leader. He is our guide, philosopher and our big brother. He finished his tour of the United States and came to address the workers at the stand. That’s wonderful. Meanwhile, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda said, “It’s our chance to see Modi ji’s leadership. Our prime minister who is India’s greatest chief executive is busy day and night but when it comes to partying he always gives us time. He never hesitates. He gave his life for the sanghatan, he put the party on the world map. Modi ji asked us to work on stands in which we are weak. Nadda also said Modi was the only leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. “In Egypt, you were awarded the Order of the Nile (the country’s highest civilian honour). It also tells us what the world thinks of you. You have met the CEOs of India. Someone said they were your fan, someone said they saw you as a leader of change. They gave you compliments. Australian Prime Minister says Modi ji you are the boss. The Prime Minister of New Zealand meets you in Australia, it shows where you took the image of India. As the world is going through an economic crisis, your timely decisions have made India a bright spot. If people see a ray of light, they see it in India. 9 years ago India’s economic position was in 10th place. Today, under your leadership, India has overtaken Great Britain and taken 5th place.

