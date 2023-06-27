Tory MP Virginia Crosbie apologizes for attending birthday drink during Covid – Perspective Magazine

Ms Crosbie is a former Parliamentary Private Secretary to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

A Tory MP has apologized for attending an event in Parliament while Covid restrictions were still in place.

The Guido Fawkes website reported that Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon, was the co-host of an alleged drinking event on December 8, 2020, with the site citing a WhatsApp message from Baroness Jenkin describing the event as ‘joint birthday drinks’ to mark the pair turning 54 and 65 respectively.

The event was thrown into the spotlight when Boris Johnson lashed out at the Privileges Committee ahead of its damning report into his conduct and accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of ‘monstrous hypocrisy’ for allegedly attending the event with his wife .

Ms Crosbie confirmed the event had taken place, but said she had not sent out an invitation.

“Regarding information about an event held on December 8, 2020, I would like to state the facts,” she said in a statement.

“The invitation for this event was not sent by me. I attended the event briefly, didn’t drink, and didn’t celebrate my birthday. I returned home soon after to be with my family.

“I unreservedly apologize for a momentary lapse in judgment in attending the event.”

