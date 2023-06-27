Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping hails ties with New Zealand during meeting with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping shake hands in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo / 1News
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he attached great importance to China-New Zealand relations during a meeting this evening with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
The two men greeted each other, shook hands and posed for the obligatory press photo before heading out to meet the respective delegations shortly before 9 p.m. NZ time.
Xi said he appreciates the importance Hipkins places on relations with China and that he himself attaches great importance to these relations.
After taking office as prime minister, you have repeatedly said that you attach importance to China-New Zealand relations and will continue to strengthen cooperation with China, Xi said, speaking through a translator.
myself [am] attaching great importance to our relations with New Zealand, he said.
Our relationship has remained strong and solid. It has brought tangible benefits to the people of our two countries and contributed to regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.
Xi made pointed remarks about other Pacific countries, possibly Australia and the United States, noting that the international community, especially countries in our region, are following your visit very closely.
We should work together to launch 50 new years of our bilateral relationship and promote steady and sustained progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.
It is the most significant engagement of his week-long trip to China and comes at a pivotal time in New Zealand’s relationship with China and China’s relationship with the world.
THE Herald will have updates from the meeting as we go.
One topic that has made its way onto the agenda is the deteriorating situation in Russia, following the aborted mutiny by the Wagner Group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend.
It was a hot topic in Beijing this week, as it coincided with the city hosting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. China offered tacit support for Putin’s regime after the mutiny, refusing to weigh in and describing it as Moscow’s internal affairs.
Speaking to the media ahead of the trip, Hipkins said the government was monitoring the situation in Russia very closely.
He said the mutiny could have a positive impact if it led to a de-escalation of the situation in Russia.
If this is a catalyst for the de-escalation of the conflict, it is something New Zealand would strongly support and welcome, Hipkins said.
Whether the mutiny compromised Putin’s position in China, he said, was ultimately a matter for the Russian people.
Hipkins said trade was the main focus of the trip, but topics such as human rights and New Zealand’s objection to the growing militarization of the Pacific should also be discussed.
The latter appeared when Australian newspaper, citing an unnamed source, described it as an hour-long harangue and bashing of Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta at the hands of her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang during her visit to China in March.
Mahuta Today did not deny reports of that meeting, describing it as robust.
Hipkins was asked if he thought Xi would be so explosive, but he only said he thought the meeting would be diplomatic.
Diplomacy between ministers tends to be more candid and confrontational than meetings between leaders, which are designed to be less contentious in order to build strong interpersonal relationships between leaders.
Before meeting Xi, Hipkins will meet Zhao Leji, the chairman of the National People’s Congress.
The tension between trade and security will be the focus of the meeting, with Chinese state media including the broadsheet People’s Daily and tabloid world times running stories suggesting that New Zealand can set an example for other Western countries in its engagement with China.
This would entail adopting a less hawkish anti-China approach to security and human rights issues. The reward would be continued positive trade relations, with bilateral trade now totaling $40 billion.
Hipkins started the day in Tianjin, a city of about 12 million people about 100 km southeast of Beijing.
The city hosted the World Economic Forum, which held a summer version of its Davos jamboree there.
Hipkins shares a panel with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.
Mottley had recently arrived from Paris where she, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, was pushing for developed countries to remove barriers preventing small states from accessing funding for development and climate change adaptation.
The panel discussed adapting to global headwinds, such as climate change. Hipkins said New Zealand had tried to weigh in on the climate in a bid to preserve the clean green image used to market our exports.
Hipkins also met Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, who had recently come to prominence as a target of online conspiracy theorists.
He had two brief meetings with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a small misstep during his bilateral meeting with Hipkins, which could be a case of lost translation.
In his opening address to the media, Chnh, through a translator, wished success to the Hipkins party in the upcoming elections.
Congratulating leaders on electoral success is quite common and is a nonpartisan feature of diplomacy. What is less common is wishing a party success in an election. The point is that leaders must be able to cooperate with whoever wins.
I would like to extend my congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of New Zealand and wish you every success in your upcoming election in New Zealand, he said. This in itself is not controversial, as it could be interpreted to mean that Chinh wished the country a successful election regardless of who won.
What was a little clumsier was the line that followed: I wish your party every success, he said through an interpreter.
Hipkins has not spoken to the media since the comments were made this morning. He seemed relieved when the subject shifted to more neutral ground: wishing for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/chris-hipkins-makes-his-way-to-tiananmen-square-for-meeting-with-president-xi-jinping/3DSFO3UP2JGH3DXDCZN5AZWJ3I/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani army sacks three officers after May protests
- Chinese President Xi Jinping hails ties with New Zealand during meeting with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins
- Rotary President Joko Widodo launches Non-Judicial Human Rights Violations Resolution Program in Rumoh Geudong
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to produce daughter Suhana’s theatrical debut: report
- Former Ohio State Football player furthers his legal troubles
- At the summer 24 men’s show with Chase Hudson
- Stock Market Today: Global Stocks Rising Wall St Drift Lower After Soaring
- Introduction – Time Well Spent 2023 | News Index This page was last reviewed for accuracy on June 27, 2023 This page was last reviewed for accuracy on June 27, 2023
- Tory MP Virginia Crosbie apologizes for attending birthday drink during Covid – Perspective Magazine
- Britain has prepared for a variety of Russian scenarios, says Rishi Sunak.
- English cricket is racist, sexist and elitist, says historical report | Cricket
- Yennefer’s Aretuzan Ball Gown Was Inspired By This