Chinese President Xi Jinping hails ties with New Zealand during meeting with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping shake hands in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo / 1News

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he attached great importance to China-New Zealand relations during a meeting this evening with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

The two men greeted each other, shook hands and posed for the obligatory press photo before heading out to meet the respective delegations shortly before 9 p.m. NZ time.

Xi said he appreciates the importance Hipkins places on relations with China and that he himself attaches great importance to these relations.

After taking office as prime minister, you have repeatedly said that you attach importance to China-New Zealand relations and will continue to strengthen cooperation with China, Xi said, speaking through a translator.

myself [am] attaching great importance to our relations with New Zealand, he said.

Our relationship has remained strong and solid. It has brought tangible benefits to the people of our two countries and contributed to regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

Xi made pointed remarks about other Pacific countries, possibly Australia and the United States, noting that the international community, especially countries in our region, are following your visit very closely.

We should work together to launch 50 new years of our bilateral relationship and promote steady and sustained progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

It is the most significant engagement of his week-long trip to China and comes at a pivotal time in New Zealand’s relationship with China and China’s relationship with the world.

THE Herald will have updates from the meeting as we go.

One topic that has made its way onto the agenda is the deteriorating situation in Russia, following the aborted mutiny by the Wagner Group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend.

It was a hot topic in Beijing this week, as it coincided with the city hosting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. China offered tacit support for Putin’s regime after the mutiny, refusing to weigh in and describing it as Moscow’s internal affairs.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip, Hipkins said the government was monitoring the situation in Russia very closely.

He said the mutiny could have a positive impact if it led to a de-escalation of the situation in Russia.

If this is a catalyst for the de-escalation of the conflict, it is something New Zealand would strongly support and welcome, Hipkins said.

Whether the mutiny compromised Putin’s position in China, he said, was ultimately a matter for the Russian people.

Hipkins said trade was the main focus of the trip, but topics such as human rights and New Zealand’s objection to the growing militarization of the Pacific should also be discussed.

The latter appeared when Australian newspaper, citing an unnamed source, described it as an hour-long harangue and bashing of Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta at the hands of her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang during her visit to China in March.

Mahuta Today did not deny reports of that meeting, describing it as robust.

Hipkins was asked if he thought Xi would be so explosive, but he only said he thought the meeting would be diplomatic.

Diplomacy between ministers tends to be more candid and confrontational than meetings between leaders, which are designed to be less contentious in order to build strong interpersonal relationships between leaders.

Before meeting Xi, Hipkins will meet Zhao Leji, the chairman of the National People’s Congress.

Te Matatini champions Te Kapa Haka o Te Whnau–Apanui on the Great Wall of China.. Photo / Pool

The tension between trade and security will be the focus of the meeting, with Chinese state media including the broadsheet People’s Daily and tabloid world times running stories suggesting that New Zealand can set an example for other Western countries in its engagement with China.

This would entail adopting a less hawkish anti-China approach to security and human rights issues. The reward would be continued positive trade relations, with bilateral trade now totaling $40 billion.

Hipkins started the day in Tianjin, a city of about 12 million people about 100 km southeast of Beijing.

The city hosted the World Economic Forum, which held a summer version of its Davos jamboree there.

Hipkins shares a panel with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

Mottley had recently arrived from Paris where she, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, was pushing for developed countries to remove barriers preventing small states from accessing funding for development and climate change adaptation.

The panel discussed adapting to global headwinds, such as climate change. Hipkins said New Zealand had tried to weigh in on the climate in a bid to preserve the clean green image used to market our exports.

Hipkins also met Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, who had recently come to prominence as a target of online conspiracy theorists.

He had two brief meetings with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a small misstep during his bilateral meeting with Hipkins, which could be a case of lost translation.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Pictures / Pool

In his opening address to the media, Chnh, through a translator, wished success to the Hipkins party in the upcoming elections.

Congratulating leaders on electoral success is quite common and is a nonpartisan feature of diplomacy. What is less common is wishing a party success in an election. The point is that leaders must be able to cooperate with whoever wins.

I would like to extend my congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of New Zealand and wish you every success in your upcoming election in New Zealand, he said. This in itself is not controversial, as it could be interpreted to mean that Chinh wished the country a successful election regardless of who won.

What was a little clumsier was the line that followed: I wish your party every success, he said through an interpreter.

Hipkins has not spoken to the media since the comments were made this morning. He seemed relieved when the subject shifted to more neutral ground: wishing for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.