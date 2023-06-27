Pakistani army sacks three officers after May protests





Thousands of Imran Khan supporters took to the streets after the former Pakistani prime minister was briefly arrested on May 9

Pakistan’s military has fired three senior officers for their conduct during protests following the May arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The rare public announcement did not name the officers, saying only that they did not protect army property.

Pakistan’s powerful military wields massive political influence and Mr Khan’s supporters blame him for his removal as prime minister.

Mr Khan was arrested for corruption, causing unrest across the country.

Thousands of Mr Khan’s supporters destroyed military buildings across the country, setting them on fire, including the house of an army general. At least eight people have died in the protests.

More than 5,000 people were arrested after the incident, although most were later released.

But more than 100 people – including civilians – are still being tried by a military tribunal following two investigations by major generals.

“We had to find out what was wrong,” Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudry said at a Monday news conference where the sackings were announced.

Fifteen other officials were sanctioned, he added.

He said several relatives – including wives – of army officers were among those on trial for allegedly aiding and abetting the violence.

He did not specify how many of those on trial are civilian or military officials, only that they “have the right to have access to civilian lawyers” as well as the right to appeal.

Human rights groups have expressed concern about the injustice of trying civilians in military courts.

Amnesty International has said that civilians who are tried in military courts in Pakistan experience a lack of due process, transparency and are subjected to forced confessions in “grossly unfair trials”.

Three petitions against the lawsuit have been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, including by Mr Khan’s political party.

The military accused leaders of Mr Khan’s PTI party – of premeditated arson, naming the 70-year-old former prime minister in at least two criminal cases during the protest.

Mr Khan, whom much of the public sees as a political outsider untouched by corruption, was ousted from power last year in a vote of no confidence.

Since then, Mr Khan had repeatedly locked horns with the Pakistani army, accusing them of masterminding his removal – accusations the army denies.

For decades, the military – either directly or through civilian governments – has maintained a firm grip on how the country is run.

