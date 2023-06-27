Politics
Narendra Modi against populism set to take center stage in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI
It is indeed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars’ achievement to be able to rally 18 opposition parties in Patna to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in next year’s general election. The proposed grand alliance is in its infancy, so it would be premature to even speculate on what political framework it might be inclined to adopt. Yet, based on past experience and the ideological orientation of the main constituents, it is not difficult to foresee the basic contours of the policies and programs that the alliance, if successful, would prefer.
Let’s start with economic policy. Populism will be the defining characteristic of the proposed alliance policy. This is not to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers are supporters of Milton Friedman and Ayn Rand, that they shy away from populist measures, or even handouts. In his election manifesto for Karnataka’s recent elections, for example, he promised three cylinders of gas each year to BPL families. It is another matter that in the recent past the Prime Minister and many ruling party officials have spoken out against freebies.
In any case, there are no absolutes in real life, certainly not in India. There are politicians who are more likely to let the economy run with little state interference, as well as those who like to meddle in economic processes and impose tedious compliances on corporations. It is important to note that all kinds of parties have all kinds of politicians.
Overall, however, the Modi government is less inclined to buy votes using taxpayers’ money. This is apparent from two facts. First, he did not go on a spending spree in the name of priming the economy, even during and after the Covid pandemic. It’s not a feat.
As the annual budget approaches, every year, many economists and pundits implore the Minister of Finance to loosen the purse strings because this time is different. For every year there is a crisis, natural or man-made, that negatively affects the economy in one way or another, prompting demands to throw fiscal prudence to the wind.
In recent memory, the last three years, one could have said with reasonable justification that this time is different. And yet, it is to the credit of Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the government has not fallen prey to the bogus charms of priming the pump arguments.
In 2020-2021, the budget deficit amounted to 9.3% of GDP. It was extremely high but not incomprehensible, as this year had suffered the brunt of the economic damage caused by Covid. In the next financial year, it fell to 6.7%, decreasing slightly in 2022-2023 to 6.4%. For the current financial year, it is estimated at 5.9%.
The revenue shortfall also fell from 4.4% in 2021-22 to 4.1% in 2022-23 and 2.9% in the current fiscal year. By any measure, the fiscal conservatism of the Modi government is admirable.
No less admirable is its commitment to building infrastructure. The actual capital expenditure of the Center is Rs 13.7 lakh crore, which will be 4.5% of GDP.
It is a well-known fact that there is a time lag between the construction of infrastructure and its effect on the economy and the population. It also means that short-term electoral gains from building infrastructure are limited.
Congress, on the other hand, seems focused on populist measures. He may not like the Aam Aadmi party, but that hasn’t stopped him from learning from the PAA’s formula for success. So, to win Karnataka, the GOP promised a program to provide 2,000 rupees per month to female-headed households, monthly stipend to unemployed graduates and degree holders for two years, 10 kg of rice per person and per month to BPL families, 200 units of free electricity for each household and free bus rides for women.
The taxpayer will bear the burden of the munificence of the new government of Karnataka; it is estimated at more than Rs 50,000 crore per year. The Southern states budget deficit for 2022-23 was Rs 60,581 crore or 2.6% of the state Gross Domestic Product (GSDP). This looks set to exceed 5% for this fiscal year, well above the 4% cap recommended by the Finance Committee.
If we look at fiscal policy and government spending over the past quarter century, we see that BJP-led regimes have emphasized fiscal consolidation and capital spending, while Congress governments put budgetary irresponsibility and spending on revenues (Nrega and other rights).
Even in the areas where the Modi government is harshly criticized, both in India and abroad, those related to civil liberties, human rights and individual liberty, no opposition party has proposed what whether substantial. All they have done is criticize the government for its actions; but they offered nothing that could be called a viable alternative. Neither in economic policy nor in governance.
The author is a freelance journalist. The opinions expressed are personal.
