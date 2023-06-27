Pakistani army lieutenant general among other senior officers sacked over May 9 violence





Image source: Pakistan Army Major General PTI among other senior officers sacked following the May 9 violence

May 9 violence: The Pakistani military sacked several senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing to protect military installations during violent protests on May 9 following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. On May 9, supporters of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the building from ISI in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

Army officer discharged with the rank of lieutenant general

Addressing a press conference, military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the army had dismissed an army officer with the rank of lieutenant general and several other military officers from his post. high-ranking for failing to protect military installations on May 9, Geo news reported. The general further said that disciplinary measures were taken against 15 officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers.

Sharif said the army had carried out two investigations into protests by PTI supporters and had taken action. He said investigations had been carried out by officers of major general level officers. “After a deliberate process of accountability, bearing in mind the demands for judicial investigations, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to uphold the security and honor of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and Headquarters Officers, including a Lieutenant-General, have been removed from their posts and strict disciplinary proceedings against other officers, including three Major Generals and seven Brigadier, have been completed, a- he declared.

Those involved in violence will be punished

“All those involved (in the May 9 violence) will be punished under the Constitution and the law,” Major General Sharif told a press conference. He described the protests as “extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country”.

“The events of May 9 proved what the enemies could not do in 76 years, a band of miscreants and their enablers did,” the officer said, describing the incident as “a plot against Pakistan”. The violence of May 9 provoked a strong reaction. government and military with a vow to take action against the culprits, leading to continued repression against those involved.

(With PTI inputs)

